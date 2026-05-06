Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar's son Nishant likely to become minister tomorrow

Patna:

Bihar is all set to witness a significant political development with the expansion of the state cabinet on May 7. Preparations are underway for a grand swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan for possible induction of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, into the Cabinet. He is likely to take oath on Thursday. Reports suggested that Nishant agreed to join the government after a late-night meeting with senior JDU leaders on Tuesday.

Final list of ministers is expected to receive approval

In this regard, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, known as Lalan Singh, also arrived in Patna from Delhi and other JDU leaders are currently meeting at Nitish Kumar’s residence at 7 Circular Road, where the final list of ministers is expected to receive approval.

Amid these developments, the party is likely to release the names of JDU ministers later in the evening. Nishant is presently on a Bihar outreach tour and Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary had earlier said he would be pleased to see Nishant join the cabinet.

Nishant agrees to join Bihar cabinet

Even as initially, Nishant had refused to join the government and had kept himself away from active politics for a long time, the reports suggested that senior JDU leaders and close associates convinced him during discussions late Tuesday night that his entry into the government could be important for both the party and the state. After prolonged deliberations during the meeting, Nishant reportedly agreed to take up the role in the state cabinet.

Nishant currently on a Bihar Goodwill Tour

Nishant Kumar is currently on a Bihar Goodwill Tour and has been travelling across districts, interacting with people, listening to their grievances, and gathering feedback on the development work carried out during Nitish Kumar’s tenure.

In the meantime, the political analysts believe the outreach campaign could pave the way for a larger political role for him in the future. Even as no official announcement has yet been made, speculation around his induction has intensified political discussions in Bihar.

27 ministers may take oath tomorrow

Reports suggest that around 27 ministers are expected to take oath at Gandhi Maidan on May 7. Of them, 12 are likely to be from BJP, 11 from JDU, two from LJP (Ram Vilas), and one each from HAM and RLSP.

Reports also suggested that six ministerial berths may be kept vacant considering future political equations. Bihar can have a maximum of 36 ministers, including the Chief Minister, according to the strength of the Assembly.

When did Nishant join JDU?

It should be noted Nishant Kumar formally joined JDU on May 8, 2026. The party’s working president Sanjay Jha handed him the membership. Nitish Kumar was not present during the event.

Also Read:

Bihar: Nishant Kumar not to take Deputy CM post for six months, JDU's Bijendra Yadav likely to take charge