Bihar: Nishant Kumar not to take Deputy CM post for six months, JDU's Bijendra Yadav likely to take charge

Patna:

In a major political development in Bihar, Nishant Kumar, JDU's chief Nitish Kumar's son, will not be taking over as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. According to sources, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Sinha and JDU's Bijendra Yadav are being considered for the post. As per information, Nishant has conveyed that he will not accept any position for the next six months. This means he will not take the oath on April 15, stating that he wants to spend the time among the people.

Nishant, who had remained absent from active politics for many years, officially joined the Janata Dal United (JDU) last month. His entry received backing from several senior leaders who proposed his name for the Deputy Chief Minister's post. Meanwhile, preparations for the formation of the new state cabinet have gained momentum as BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is set to take over from Nitish Kumar as Bihar’s next Chief Minister.

57-year-old Samrat Chaudhary was unanimously chosen as the leader of the legislative party on Tuesday. After being elected, Samrat expressed gratitude and said, "I am deeply thankful to the party for entrusting me with this responsibility. For me, this is not just a position but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar, honour their trust and fulfil their dreams." "I pledge to work with complete sincerity, dedication and integrity to meet the expectations of every citizen. Under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the guidance of our national president Nitin Naveen, I will strive continuously to take Bihar to new heights of development, good governance and prosperity. Your affection, blessings and support are my biggest strength. Jai Bihar, Jai Bharat!" he added.

Oath ceremony scheduled for April 15

Samrat Choudhary is set to take oath as Chief Minister at 11 am on April 15. This marks the first time that the Bharatiya Janata Party will have its own Chief Minister leading the government in Bihar. Earlier, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation from the post of the CM to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar, made this announcement on X after he met the governor at Lok Bhavan in Patna. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha and state minister Vijay Choudhary, Kumar reached Lok Bhavan and submitted his resignation.

Central observer reacts after the meeting

Central observer and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reacted after the legislative party meeting. He stated that Samrat Choudhary would "script a new chapter of development in Bihar" and carry forward the work done by outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shivraj added that the long-standing dream of the BJP in Bihar is now becoming a reality.

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