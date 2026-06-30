Brazil end 88-year-long wait with come-from-behind Japan win in World Cup round of 32

New Delhi:

Brazil cleared a stern Japanese test in their FIFA World Cup round of 32 as they marched into the round of 16 after a stoppage-time goal from Gabriel Martinelli helped them prevail 2-1 at the Houston Stadium. The five-time champions were trailing 1-0 at the halfway mark before two stunning efforts from Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli put them in the next stage.

The Selecao have now marched into their 11th straight World Cup round of 16, being part of the stage ever since 1986 when the round was brought back. Meanwhile, they have ended a long wait with this come-from-behind win in Houston. This is the first time after 88 years that Brazil have won a World Cup knockout game (excluding third-place playoffs) after trailing at the halfway mark.

The Selecao last won such a game against Czechoslovakia 2-1 in 1938 after being 1-0 down at halftime. They have lost four knockout games since then. Moreover, the last time that the South American nation won a World Cup knockout after conceding an opening goal was in 2002 against England in the quarter-finals.

Brazil tied with Germany in another huge record

Brazil have now tied Germany in another huge record after their win over Japan. This was their 16th come-from-behind win in the tournament, which is now equal to Germany.

Coming back to the match, Japan took the early lead in the game, but thanks to Casemiro, Brazil equalised and started to weigh heavily on Japan. The five-time champions maintained pressure throughout the game after their first goal; Japan held on until the end, but it was a sensational goal by Gabriel Martinelli that helped Brazil knock Japan out.

While Japan was taking the game into extra time, Martinelli scored with just 30 seconds left in the game, breaking millions of Japanese hearts as Brazil showed why they are one of the biggest teams in international football as they secured their place in the round of 16 stage of the competition. The side will be facing either the Ivory Coast or Norway in the next round of the tournament. Ivory Coast and Norway will lock horns in the round of 32 later today.

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