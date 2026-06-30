Tamil Nadu to have only AC govt buses from now on CM Vijay's direction: Transport Minister

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has directed that all new buses procured by the state government should be air-conditioned, with the aim of providing more comfortable public transport across the state, said Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban.

Speaking on the sidelines of a TVK event in Salem on Sunday, the Transport Minister said that the Chief Minister wants people to travel comfortably in air-conditioned buses and has instructed the Transport Department to procure only AC buses in the future. "From now on, the people of Tamil Nadu should travel in AC buses. Accordingly, it is the Chief Minister's wish that all new government buses to be purchased henceforth should have air-conditioning facilities," the Transport Minister said.

Vijay flagged 300 new buses

Last week, on June 25, the Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of 300 new government buses procured at an estimated cost of Rs 127.21 crore as part of the state's efforts to modernise its public transport system.

During the event, the actor-turned-politician was also seen interacting with a bus conductor.

The newly inducted fleet-comprising both city and mofussil buses-immediately commenced operations from key transit hubs, including the Kilambakkam and Koyambedu bus terminals, to enhance commuter connectivity and reduce waiting times. The new fleet has 164 diesel buses and 136 eco-friendly, low-emission CNG buses compliant with BS-VI norms.

These additions are aimed at strengthening urban and suburban connectivity, ensuring seamless operations, and providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for the public.

An official release said that operating through 26 regions and 317 depots, a fleet of around 21,527 buses serves approximately 2.05 crore commuters daily.

Notably, around 64 per cent of these passengers-including women, students, and persons with disabilities-avail free travel concessions.

During a review meeting on the performance of the Transport Department held under the chairmanship of the CM on June 17, directives were issued to transform the transport system into an eco-friendly, modern, and tech-driven network.

CM Vijay emphasised the implementation of smart card-based digital fare collection, GPS Vehicle Location Tracking systems, passenger Information Systems and 24x7 passenger help desks at major bus terminals.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by several senior ministers and officials from the Transport Department. The initiative is part of the TVK government's broader push to upgrade Tamil Nadu's public transport infrastructure and strengthen connectivity across the state.

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