Maharashtra govt to amend Mumbai Police Act as CM Fadnavis vows to tighten dance bar rules

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government is set to introduce amendments to the Mumbai Police Act in a bid to tighten regulations governing dance bars and prevent operators from exploiting legal loopholes. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the State Assembly on Tuesday, saying the proposed changes would be tabled during the ongoing monsoon session. The move comes amid concerns that several dance bar operators have been obtaining licences under different legal provisions to avoid the stricter conditions prescribed under the existing Dance Bar law.

'They keep finding loopholes and we keep closing them'

Explaining the need for legislative changes, Fadnavis said the government had identified gaps in the present legal framework that were being misused by some establishments. "The loophole in the existing law has been exploited by operators who obtain licences under another law instead of the Dance Bar law. We are bringing an amendment so that such licences can be issued only under the amended Mumbai Police Act. They keep finding loopholes and we keep closing them," he said.

The Chief Minister said the amendment would ensure that establishments conducting dance performances can secure licences only under the specific provisions applicable to dance bars, where stricter regulatory conditions are already in place.

Issue raised over dance bars in Thane district

Fadnavis made the statement while responding to concerns raised by Congress MLA Nana Patole regarding the functioning of dance bars in Thane district. He said the government had already imposed several conditions under the existing Dance Bar law to enable better monitoring and regulation of such establishments.

Govt also looks at stricter action against repeat offenders

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns related to loud music and noise pollution around dance bars. He said permissions for DJs and amplified sound are granted under the prevailing Noise Pollution Rules, and authorities take action whenever violations are reported.

Fadnavis further informed the House that the government, in consultation with the Law and Judiciary Department, is examining the possibility of introducing legal provisions to permanently cancel the licences of establishments that repeatedly violate the rules.

'Public sentiment and the law are different'

While acknowledging the concerns expressed by legislators, Fadnavis said the government must ensure that any legal changes remain consistent with constitutional principles. "There is a difference between public sentiment and the law. We have to ensure that constitutional freedoms are not misused, but there is a very fine legal line," he said.

He also stated that disciplinary action had been taken against police personnel found guilty of misconduct in cases related to dance bars, although he did not provide the exact number of officers against whom action had been initiated.

Legislators demand tougher checks

During the discussion, several members expressed concern over the increasing number of dance bars in parts of Bhiwandi, alleging that some had become centres of criminal activity. They urged the government to strengthen regulatory mechanisms to prevent misuse of licences and improve law enforcement. BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar suggested that the government should constitute a panel of legal experts to examine proposed legislation before it is enacted so that potential loopholes can be identified and eliminated in advance.

Why the amendment is significant

The proposed amendment is aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework governing dance bars by ensuring that all such establishments operate under a single legal mechanism with clearly defined conditions. If passed during the monsoon session, the changes are expected to reduce ambiguity in licensing and make enforcement more effective against repeat violators, as per officials.

ALSO READ: CM Fadnavis laughs off Uddhav's 'Operation Devendra' remark, says 'I don't have wings'