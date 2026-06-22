Lucknow coaching centre fire LIVE: CM Yogi cuts short Aligarh visit after 14 killed in fire tragedy

Lucknow:

At least 14 people, including students, were killed and several others are feared trapped after a massive fire swept through a three-storey commercial building in a residential area of north Lucknow on Monday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 3 pm from the building located on Usha Mehta Marg in the Aliganj area of Lucknow. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched a large-scale rescue operation. A total of 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to bring the fire under control and rescue those trapped inside.

Dramatic visuals from the scene showed students jumping from the first floor in a desperate attempt to escape as flames rapidly engulfed the structure. The building housed a pet clinic as well as an educational centre for students.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the incident. The Chief Minister has also directed senior officials to immediately establish contact with the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He further instructed that the best possible medical treatment be ensured for those injured in the blaze.

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