June 22, 2026
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Lucknow coaching centre fire LIVE: CM Yogi cuts short Aligarh visit after 14 killed in fire tragedy

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Lucknow coaching centre fire LIVE: Firefighters are currently working to douse the flames and evacuate those still stuck inside the premises. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire personnel conduct a dousing operation after a fire broke out at a commercial building in Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Fire personnel conduct a dousing operation after a fire broke out at a commercial building in Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Image Source : PTI
Lucknow:

At least 14 people, including students, were killed and several others are feared trapped after a massive fire swept through a three-storey commercial building in a residential area of north Lucknow on Monday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 3 pm from the building located on Usha Mehta Marg in the Aliganj area of Lucknow. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched a large-scale rescue operation. A total of 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to bring the fire under control and rescue those trapped inside.

Dramatic visuals from the scene showed students jumping from the first floor in a desperate attempt to escape as flames rapidly engulfed the structure. The building housed a pet clinic as well as an educational centre for students.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the incident. The Chief Minister has also directed senior officials to immediately establish contact with the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He further instructed that the best possible medical treatment be ensured for those injured in the blaze.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Lucknow fire

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  • 6:03 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CM Yogi directs DGP, Additional Chief Secretary to visit site

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to visit the site and submit a detailed report on the incident. The Chief Minister said that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and those found responsible would face strict action. He added that ensuring punishment for the guilty would also be a way of expressing solidarity with the affected families. Officials said the Chief Minister has been continuously monitoring the rescue operation over the phone and is receiving minute-by-minute updates from senior authorities overseeing the response.

  • 5:56 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

    Reacting to the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. He said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000. "Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance," PM Modi stated.

  • 5:55 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Room-by-room search operation underway: Deputy CM

    Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "We have learned that there is currently no one on the top floor. Fire brigade personnel have broken through a wall on the first floor to gain entry. There is heavy smoke, and a room-by-room search operation is underway." Emphasising the priority of the state government, Pathak added, "Our priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of all the children; the administration and medical teams have all been placed on high alert. Ambulances are on-site, and we have summoned doctors to the location. Arrangements have also been made right here to provide immediate first aid to any child who might need it."

     

  • 5:55 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak breaks down

    Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak breaks down as he speaks on the Lucknow coaching institute fire incident. He said, "I have seen 14 bodies with my own eyes."

     

  • 5:54 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CM Yogi cuts short Aligarh visit

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this tragic event requires me to return to Lucknow immediately. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their young ones. I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished, and I offer my condolences to the affected families. I will schedule a separate visit to Aligarh."

     

  • 5:54 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UP CM Yogi takes cognisance of Lucknow fire

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognisance of the fire incident that broke out at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area earlier today. The Chief Minister directed senior officials to immediately reach the site and oversee the situation. According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Adityanath has ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of those trapped. He further directed the administration to ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to all those injured in the incident. "Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels. The Chief Minister also directed that relief operations be continuously monitored and issued instructions for the proper treatment of the injured," the CMO stated.

  • 5:54 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    14 charred to death in Lucknow

    At least 14 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The coaching institute was reportedly operating on the upper floor of a commercial building located in the Purnia region. As thick smoke and flames rapidly engulfed parts of the building, several students were forced to jump from the structure to save their lives. Visuals showed several students jumping from the first floor of the building as fire engulfed the structure that houses a pet clinic as well as a centre for students. More than a dozen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the blaze that was reported at around 3 pm. READ

  • 5:54 PM (IST)Jun 22, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Fire breaks out at 3-storey commercial building in Lucknow

    A fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow on Monday afternoon, following which the fire department launched a rescue and firefighting operation, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from a coaching institute located at Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits, they said.

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