14 charred to death as massive fire engulfs coaching centre in Lucknow; PM Modi, CM Yogi express grief

Lucknow:

In a tragic incident, as many as 14 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The coaching institute was reportedly operating on the upper floor of a commercial building located in the Purnia region. As thick smoke and flames rapidly engulfed parts of the building, several students were forced to jump from the structure to save their lives. Visuals showed several students jumping from the first floor of the building as fire engulfed the structure that houses a pet clinic as well as a centre for students. More than a dozen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the blaze that was reported at around 3 pm.

PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

Reacting to the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. He said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000. "Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance," PM Modi stated.

CM Yogi departs for Lucknow to take stock of incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and said that he has cancelled all his scheduled engagements and is returning to Lucknow following the tragic fire incident. Addressing a gathering in Aligarh, the Chief Minister said, "It was my heartfelt wish to remain in Aligarh today, but I regret to inform you that I have just received information about a tragic fire incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in the blaze and have lost their lives. Therefore, I have to return immediately. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones."

CM Yogi further said that he has directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to visit the site and submit a detailed report on the incident. "I have instructed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to reach the spot and present a report. I am also leaving for Lucknow myself so that we can get to the root of this entire matter, ensure that those responsible are punished, and personally convey my condolences to the affected families," he added.

What did Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak say?

Speaking on the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak became emotional and said that authorities had received information indicating that no one was currently present on the top floor of the building. He said that firefighters had broken through a wall on the first floor to gain access to the interior. "There is a large amount of smoke inside. Every room is being thoroughly searched," he said.

Emphasising that the safety of the students remains the administration's top priority, Pathak stated, "Our priority is to bring all the children out safely. The administration and medical teams have been placed on high alert. Ambulances are stationed at the site, and doctors have also been called in. Arrangements have been made to provide immediate medical treatment on the spot to any child who may require first aid."

Medical teams on alert

Authorities said all necessary medical arrangements had been put in place to deal with the emergency. Hospitals were alerted, ambulances were stationed near the site and medical teams remained on standby to provide immediate treatment to those rescued from the building. "A proper search operation is underway. Our priority is to take the injured to hospital, ensure their best possible treatment and safely evacuate everyone," Pathak said. He also stated that the building housed a pet shop on the ground floor and an animation centre on the upper levels.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Students jump from building to escape as massive fire engulfs Lucknow coaching centre; CM Yogi reacts