UP polls 2027: SP puts 55-seat offer on table as Congress pushes for 150 in seat-sharing negotiations

Lucknow:

Preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have begun to gather pace, with political parties stepping up efforts to strengthen their respective positions. While seat-sharing arrangements within the I.N.D.I.A bloc and NDA are yet to be finalised, alliance partners have started pushing for a larger share of seats. Congress leaders have indicated that the party wants to contest at least 150 seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is not inclined to offer Congress such a large number of seats and is instead considering a much smaller share based on the parties' electoral performance, as per sources.

SP may offer Congress 53 to 55 seats

According to sources, the Samajwadi Party is focusing on electoral performance while working out a possible seat-sharing formula with Congress. The SP is offering Congress around 53 to 55 seats under the alliance, while the party itself is preparing to field candidates on around 350 seats.

The Samajwadi Party's approach is reportedly based on its assessment of which seats it is strongest in. Sources said the party wants to contest seats where it has a stronger electoral presence. The proposed formula also takes into account the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress won six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 polls. These seats cover 30 Assembly constituencies, while 11 Assembly seats fell under Lok Sabha constituencies where Congress contested but lost.

According to sources, the SP is using the Assembly-wise performance of Congress in these constituencies as part of its calculation while arriving at the proposed figure of 53 to 55 seats for the party. Similarly, the Samajwadi Party is assessing its own 2024 Lok Sabha performance, including the 37 seats it won and the constituencies where it lost but recorded gains at the Assembly level. Based on this assessment, the party is preparing to contest around 350 Assembly seats, sources said.

Congress wants at least 150 seats

Congress leaders have repeatedly indicated that the party wants to contest at least 150 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and Saharanpur MP Imran Masood have publicly spoken about the party's demand on several occasions. Sources said Congress leaders are also putting pressure on the Samajwadi Party during the ongoing discussions over seat sharing. However, the SP does not appear willing to substantially alter its proposed formula under pressure, according to sources.

SP-Congress seat sharing formula in 2017

The Samajwadi Party and Congress had entered into a pre-poll alliance for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the two parties agreeing on a 298:105 seat-sharing formula. Under the arrangement, the SP was to contest 298 of the state's 403 Assembly seats, while Congress was allotted 105 seats. However, the formula faced some implementation issues, with both parties eventually fielding candidates in some constituencies. The SP ultimately contested 311 seats, while Congress contested 114 seats in the election. The SP won 47 seats, while the Congress party settled for just seven seats in 2017.

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