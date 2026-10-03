Aman Sehrawat clinches gold medal, defeats North Korea's Han in 57kg freestyle wrestling

The gold medal train for the Indian contingent continues at the Asian Games 2026. Star wrestler Aman Sehrawat brought home the gold medal as he won the men’s 57 kg freestyle wrestling final, defeating North Korea’s Han in the summit clash.

Putting forth a marvellous performance in the bout, Sehrawat brought home what would be India’s 20th gold medal at the Games and overall 82nd medal. It is interesting to note that Han began the game with repeated attacks, quite aggressively. However, Sehrawat’s iron-clad defence saw him win the game ultimately.

Leading by 6-1, Aman did fall short for some time as Han’s aggression bore fruit, and he took the lead by a score of 6-7. However, a brilliant four-point move from the Indian wrestler saw him take the lead once more as he brought home the gold medal for India.

It is also interesting to note that after taking a lead of 10-7 in the clash, Han attempted to call for a challenge. However, after his attempt was unsuccessful, Aman Sehrawat was given an extra point as he won the game and took the lead until the end.

India’s medal tally rises to 82 with the victory

With Aman Sehrawat’s gold medal win, India’s medal tally at the Asian Games rises to 82. He brought home the nation’s 20th gold medal at the event, and more medals can be expected from India as the day progresses.

It is interesting to note that the Indian men’s cricket team defeated Pakistan in the cricket final to win the gold medal, bringing home India’s 19th gold at the Games. Notably, the Indian contingent has been exceptional in the latter stages of the Games, clinching gold medals.

October 2nd saw India bring home 6 gold medals in total, and the start of October 3rd saw the cricket team clinch another gold against Pakistan before Aman Sehrawat’s win. Furthermore, the men’s hockey team takes on Malaysia in the men’s hockey final, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash if they can manage to bring the gold medal home once more.

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Team India brings home Asian Games gold, registers dominant 19-run win over Pakistan in men's cricket final