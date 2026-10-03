Team India brings home Asian Games gold, registers dominant 19-run win over Pakistan in men's cricket final

India’s gold medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 rose once more as the men’s cricket team registered a brilliant victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash of the event. The two sides met at Korogi Park in Nisshin on October 3rd, and India came in to bat first.

The innings opened with Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi coming to bat. After hitting two sixes, Sooryavanshi departed on a score of 15 runs, but it was the knock of Abhishek Sharma that stood out for the Men in Blue. Abhishek amassed 61 runs in just 28 deliveries and put Pakistan under pressure early on.

Furthermore, Sanju Samson departed on a score of two runs, with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan scoring 21 and 20 runs, respectively. Additionally, Tilak Varma performed brilliantly as well, going unbeaten on a score of 51 runs off 22 deliveries, with Shivam Dube scoring 27 runs to his name as India posted a total of 211 runs in the first innings.

As for Pakistan, Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas took two wickets each, while Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed took one wicket each as well.

Nawaz’s knock in vain as Pakistan fail to chase down the target

Speaking of the run chase, Pakistan opened their innings with Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat coming out to bat. A lot was expected from Pakistan captain Farhan, but he failed to cope with the pressure as he was dismissed on a score of 10 runs. Furthermore, Sadaqat departed on a score of 23 runs in 18 deliveries as well.

Things went from bad to worse for the Men in Green as Usman Khan departed on a score of three runs as well. With Pakistan three down, all looked lost for the side, but the partnership between Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz stabilised the innings.

While Ayub departed on a score of 29 runs, Nawaz went on to put in a good show, and he amassed 96 runs in 51 deliveries. However, that too was not enough as Pakistan only managed to score 192, and India won the game by 19 runs and clinched yet another gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

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