'Could no longer defend the indefensible': Setback for AAP as Priyanka Kakkar quits party, joins Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a setback on Saturday after its chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar quit the party and joined the Congress in presence of grand old party's Delhi unit president Devendra Yadav, and senior leaders Rajiv Shukla, Naseer Hussain and Pawan Khera.

Along with her, Uttar Pradesh's former MLA Shyam Sunder Sharma and Rajat Rakesh Tandon also joined the Congress.

Justifying her move to switch to Congress, Kakkar took a dig at her former party and said AAP's leaders had earlier said they would never accept a car or a bungalow, but they are using choppers for private travel. She said it had become difficult for her to defend the indefensible.

"I drew a line when I saw that the AAP, which at one point attracted people with great substance and intelligence, was unable to retain them. Who are the people being retained and brought in now? New people who have not even worked at the booth level are being brought in from Rajasthan and given senior positions in Punjab, along with bungalows and cars. How long can I defend the indefensible?" she asked.

Priyanka Kakkar's big praise for Rahul Gandhi

Praising the Congress, the former AAP leader said only the grand old party could make Delhi safe and progressive. He also hailed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress MP is resilient and he does not shed tears for the cameras.

She also praised how Gandhi has launched a campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over Indian Express' report on 'dissent' between Election Commission of India (ECI) members in a bid to keep the 'idea of India alive'.

"I have seen how he was humiliated and how an entire machinery was deployed to put him down. But Rahul Gandhi and the Congress remained resilient. Their authenticity is their soul. I saw a soul in this party (Congress), which I found missing in other parties. And I say this from lived experience," Kakkar said.

"He has made everyone, including us, aware of this issue. We have to make the public aware of how, according to Rahul Gandhi, our voting right is being stolen by Gyanesh Kumar and put into Prime Minister Modi's account. This has to stop. Therefore, we must all come together now to support the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in his authentic fight to keep the idea of India alive," she added.

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