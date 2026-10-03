IAF chief praises Smit Machchhar, calls him exceptionally brave: 'He showed great physical resolve'

New Delhi:

Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh on Saturday praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his “presence of mind, physical resolve, and mental resolve” while confronting the Omani co-pilot who allegedly attacked him during a flydubai flight bound for Israel.

Air Force Chief says flydubai pilots are brave

The Air Force Chief said the flydubai pilots are brave, but in the context of the Air Force, these threats do not seem yet, and if there is such a thing, it will detected soon. "What he has done is exceptionally brave. He showed great physical and mental resolve. It is a lesson for us," he said.

The remarks from the IAF chief came days after Smit Machchhar was seriously injured during an attack by his co-pilot aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30. The flight, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, experienced a major emergency after the attack, with the aircraft undergoing a rapid descent before passengers and crew intervened.

How Smit Machchhar managed to open cockpit door

However, Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to reach and open the cockpit door, allowing others to enter and help overpower the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. Then, Machchhar was taken to hospital for treatment and has been recovering from his injuries.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted both his physical and mental resolve, framing the incident as a lesson for aviators rather than only as an individual act of bravery.

On Friday, Machchhar recently spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a video call from hospital and recounted the moments of the attack. On phone call, he told PM Modi that, despite his injuries, he realised the aircraft was going down and made a final effort to reach the cockpit door.

Here’s what IAF chief said Pakistan acquiring 5th-generation aircraft from China

On the question of Pakistan acquiring 5th-generation aircraft from China and training its pilots, the IAF chief said it is a matter of concern, but "not that much". He said Pakistan had air power earlier as well, but the outcome during Operation Sindoor showed the importance of weapons integration. For 5th-generation aircraft, he said India's AMCA programme is underway. If the programme is delayed, India will have to acquire 5th-generation aircraft from elsewhere.

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Flydubai co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with crash axe, tried to take control of plane: UAE