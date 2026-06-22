India, Pakistan rivalry headline London leg of FIH Pro League; check when the matches will take place

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan's twin meetings will headline the London leg of the FIH Pro League as the two Asian powerhouses meet each other for the first time since the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The first of the two matches will be take place on Tuesday, June 23, while the second outing will be held on Friday.

India head into the London leg after winning two of the four matches in Rotterdam. They defeated the No.2 and hosts Netherlands 3-2 before outclassing current world champions Germany 3-1. They suffered defeats to the same sides, a 2-3 loss to the Dutch and a 1-2 defeat to the German side.

India are ranked eighth in the nine-team Pro League standings, with Pakistan behind them. India will open their London leg with a clash against Pakistan on June 23, followed by their outing against hosts England. The reverse fixtures against Pakistan and the England side will take place on June 26 and 28, respectively.

Fulton is visibly satisfied with India's performance in the Rotterdam leg of the Pro League. "We had some very promising performances in the Netherlands leg. We worked very hard in the build-up and so it's good to see the consistency coming through," he said.

But he warned his players to remain vigilant and disciplined against Pakistan. "For us, it's important that we treat the fixture against Pakistan like any other game and focus on our processes. If we really do that well, then the result takes care of itself."

India vs Pakistan H2H record

India and Pakistan have faced each other 181 times, with Pakistan having won 82 of those matches. India have been victorious 67 times, while 32 have been drawn games. India are undefeated in the last 17 matches against Pakistan, having won 15 and drawn two.

FIH Pro League 2025-26: India vs Pakistan hockey squads

Indian hockey team: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi

Pakistan hockey team: Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor

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