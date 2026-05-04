Apara Ekadashi 2026 Date: When to observes the fast, May 12 or 13? Check correct day and time

New Delhi:

The Ekadashi fast holds special significance in Hinduism. Ekadashi fasts are observed twice each month, one during the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) and the other during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight). The Ekadashis observed in each month are known by different names. Similarly, the Ekadashi falling on the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Jyeshtha month is known as Apara Ekadashi. Observing the Apara Ekadashi fast brings happiness, prosperity, and wealth. So, let's find out when the Apara Ekadashi fast will be observed this year and the auspicious time for the puja.

Apara Ekadashi 2026 date

This year, there is confusion regarding the date of Apara Ekadashi. According to the calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Jyeshtha begins on May 12 at 2:52 PM. The Ekadashi Tithi will end on May 13 at 1:29 PM. According to the Udayatithi, the Apara Ekadashi fast will be observed on May 13, 2026.

Apara Ekadashi 2026 auspicious time

Brahma Muhurta - 4:37 AM to 5:21 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - None

Vijay Muhurta - 2:45 PM to 3:37 PM

Godhuli Muhurta - 7:04 PM to 7:26 PM

Amrit Kaal - 7:41 PM to 9:13 PM

Apara Ekadashi 2026 parana time

The Parana Tithi holds special significance in the Ekadashi fast. Parana means breaking the fast. The Parana of Apara Ekadashi will be observed on May 14, 2026. The best time for Parana is from 6:04 am to 8:41 am on May 14.

Significance of the Apara Ekadashi fast

According to religious beliefs, the same benefits one receives from bathing in the month of Kartik or offering Pind Daan to ancestors on the banks of the Ganges are also obtained by observing the Achala Ekadashi fast. Furthermore, the significance of bathing in the Gomti River, visiting Shri Kedarnath during the Kumbh Mela, staying in Badrinath, and bathing in Kurukshetra during solar or lunar eclipses is also present in the Apara Ekadashi fast.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of these facts.)

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