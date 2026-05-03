The power of gratitude: A small habit that changes everything

New Delhi:

With everything that happens in life, the urge for more becomes very strong. When it comes to jobs, friendships, and other aspects of our lives, our minds tend to dwell on things we lack rather than those we already have.

However, there is a single change that will help alter this mindset. Gratitude is not just about saying thank you. It is about recognising what you already have and finding contentment in it. As spiritual guide Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj explains, this small mental shift can move you from a sense of lack to a feeling of abundance.

Why do we focus on what we lack

The human mind is naturally wired to notice problems. It is a survival instinct that once helped us stay alert. However, in contemporary times, this propensity has been known to trap us in the vicious cycle of comparison and dissatisfaction. By consistently focusing on what we lack, we only end up feeling stressed, anxious, and empty. Over time, this becomes a habit.

How gratitude changes your perspective

Gratitude works like a lens. This redirects your attention away from the things you lack towards those you have.

In doing so, you are no longer dwelling on what is missing but rather appreciating life's simple pleasures: having a pleasant chat, waking up early, or simply enjoying your everyday routines.

It is not about ignoring problems, but about recognising that not everything is lacking.

Why gratitude is a spiritual practice

Gratitude goes beyond positivity. It brings you back into the now and silences the constant chatter that demands more from life. When we experience gratitude, we are living in the present moment and not thinking about tomorrow or yesterday. This presence naturally brings peace. It also strengthens a deeper sense of connection, whether to yourself, others or a higher belief system.

Simple daily habits to practise gratitude

Building gratitude does not require big changes. Small daily habits can make a meaningful difference. Start your day by thinking of a few things you are grateful for before checking your phone. It creates a sense of calmness for the day ahead. During nighttime, focus on a couple of good events of the day. Getting into specifics allows you to relive those positive memories.

See if you can find anything good about little annoyances as well. It will train your brain to search for equilibrium. Go for short walks where you do not need to be distracted by anything else. It helps you reconnect with simple joys. Express appreciation to someone daily. It strengthens relationships and spreads positivity.

Why consistency is more important than intensity

Gratitude cannot be performed once. It takes on meaning only through consistency. Small actions that are taken every day slowly transform your state of mind to give you a much more positive and tranquil view of life. Gratitude does not immediately alter your environment, but it will definitely change your perception of things.

Through diverting attention from the absence to the presence, peace is made possible within your life. Sometimes, it is through small steps that big transformations occur.

Also read: Want a peaceful life? 5 small habits that make a big difference