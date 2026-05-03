'Ready for war or talks': Iran says 'ball in US court' after Trump hints at rejecting peace proposal

Tehran:

As President Donald Trump hinted that he is likely to reject the 14-point peace proposal sent by Iran, the Islamic Republic has warned that the conflict with the United States (US) is likely to resume and criticised Washington for "not being committed" to any promises.

However, the Iranian leadership maintained that the ball remains in the court of the US whether to pursue a negotiated settlement or to return to open war, asserting that Tehran is ready for both outcomes.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran. "Iran, with the aim of securing its national interests and security, is prepared for both paths."

Iran, via Pakistan, has sent a 14-point proposal in response to a nine-point US proposal. It is worth noting that Pakistan has been at the forefront of mediating talks between the US and Iran, even though some leaders in both countries have remained sceptical of Islamabad's role.

But coming to Iran's proposal, Trump has said he is reviewing the proposal but remained sceptical that it would lead to a deal, as he told reporters before boarding the Air Force One that he will let people know about it later. But shortly after this, he made a social media post criticising the Iranian proposal.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," the US president, who has rejected all Iranian proposals in the past, said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump wants Iran to end its nuclear programme and reopen the Strait of Hormuz from where nearly a fifth of the world's trade in oil and natural gas passes. However, the Islamic Republic has maintained that it would not give up its nuclear programme and aims to charge tolls on ships passing the Hormuz.