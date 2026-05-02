US approves USD 8.6 billion military sales to Israel, Middle East allies as uncertainty over Iran war looms

Washington:

As the situations remains uncertain over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the United States (US) has decided to approve sale of military equipment worth more than USD 8.6 billion to its key allies in the region, including Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait, the State Department announced on Friday.

As per the announcement, Israel has been approved of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) costing USD 992.4 million. Kuwait, on the other hand, will receive the integrated battle command system worth USD 2.5 billion.

The US State Department has also approved the sale of Patriot air and missile defence replenishment services worth USD 4.01 billion and also the APKWS to Qatar. The UAE, meanwhile, will also get the APKWS for USD 147.6 million.

Trump 'not satisfied' by Iran's proposal

The approval by the US State Department comes as the US-Iran war has entered its ninth week but is unlikely to end anytime soon. Iran had recently proposal to the US for a peace treaty, but it was rejected by President Donald Trump after saying he is "not satisfied" with it.

Trump on Friday said Iran has just two options left, which is either to accept the terms of the US or get ready for fresh strikes. He has also maintained that Iran's military has been decimated completely, and it has no navy, air force, anti-aircraft equipment and radar left. Apart from this, Iran has no leaders left as well, he said.

He also asserted that the US will not end this "problem to arise" it again in three years, while linking the problem with the crude oil crisis in the world. "If you allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, the world would be in great jeopardy. So it's not going to happen. As soon as the, as soon as the war ends, the gasoline prices will come down," he told reporters at the White House.

"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," he said, adding, "They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there."

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