Delhi-NCR to see rain, gusty winds today; here's what IMD says

New Delhi:

Residents across Delhi-NCR can expect some relief from the early May heat, as cloud cover dominates the skies on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the day will begin with partly cloudy conditions, gradually turning overcast by the afternoon. This cloud cover is likely to prevent a sharp rise in temperatures, with the maximum expected to hover between 38°C and 41°C, which is relatively moderate for this time of year.

Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds likely

The IMD has forecast a spell of very light to light rainfall later in the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph, with gusts touching up to 50 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue into Monday, with generally cloudy skies and intermittent light rain spells predicted.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital for the next two days, advising residents to stay cautious of sudden weather changes, including gusty winds and lightning.

Recent showers bring much-needed relief

On Saturday, several parts of Delhi-NCR experienced rain and thunderstorms, offering a welcome break from the recent heatwave conditions. Sudden showers and stormy weather cooled temperatures and improved overall comfort levels in the region.

This change in weather comes just days after parts of the city witnessed hailstorms and intense heat, making the current spell of rain particularly significant.

Weather experts attribute the current conditions to a fresh western disturbance affecting north India. According to Skymet Weather, this system is likely to trigger cyclonic circulation over nearby regions, increasing the chances of light rain in the coming days.

Importantly, this also means no heatwave conditions are expected in Delhi for at least the next week, offering continued relief to residents.

Looking beyond the immediate forecast, the IMD has projected above-normal rainfall across most parts of India in May, except for some areas in east, northeast and east-central regions where rainfall may remain below average.

The department also noted that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 14 and 16, marking the gradual onset of the monsoon season.

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