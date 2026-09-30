Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail again as Delhi HC rejects pleas in riots conspiracy case

New Delhi:

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on Wednesday got a big blow from the Delhi High Court as the court dismissed the bail pleas of both of them, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case. "In view of the previous order of the Supreme Court, we cannot grant bail yet," the high court said. This is the third time the High Court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Khalid and Imam. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt dismissed the third bail pleas by Khalid and Sharjeel in the case.

Delhi HC bench says it cannot modify Supreme Court's January 5 order

During the hearing of the matter, the Delhi HC bench said it cannot modify the Supreme Court's January 5 order asking the two accused to seek bail either on completion of protected witnesses' examination or expiry of one year from passing order, whichever is earlier.



It should be noted that Khalid and Imam have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. They both were booked after a violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain, others booked for involvement in Delhi riots case

Activist Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which was investigated by Delhi Police's Special Cell.



Earlier, they had moved the high court this year after their bail applications were dismissed by the trial court for the third time on July 4. Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020 while Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020. During the hearing of the matter in Delhi HC, Delhi Police opposed the pleas in the high court, asserting that the two are the "masterminds" of the riots.

Trial court on July 4 rejected Khalid's bail application

The trial court on July 4 rejected Khalid's bail application, saying it had "no option but to follow" the Supreme Court's January 5 order and, therefore, could neither entertain the plea nor grant him relief. On September 2, 2025, a high court division bench denied bail to Khalid and Imam.



On January 5, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict but granted relief to co-accused Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad. A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N V Anjaria had then observed that there was a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam under the UAPA. On May 22, the top court granted six months' interim bail to co-accused Abdul Khalid Saifi and Tasleem Ahmad, as it referred the issue of prolonged incarceration of the undertrials under UAPA due to stringent prerequisites for granting bail to a larger bench.

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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam's bail pleas rejected in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case