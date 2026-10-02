Internet suspended in New Delhi area amid protest at Jantar Mantar; AAP leaders, 50 protesters detained

New Delhi:

AAP leaders Sanjeev Jha and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who arrived at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission, were on Friday detained by Delhi Police. Delhi Police also detained more than 50 protesters from Jantar Mantar. During the time, Bharadwaj said, "Without using a car, I have reached Jantar Mantar. You too can reach here. I am sure by the afternoon a lot of Gen-Z, women and youth will reach Jantar Mantar to raise their voice against the Election Commission. Protesting is our right. The police are telling us that we have not been given permission to protest. Six days ago, AAP had applied for official permission for a peaceful protest here."

Internet service in New Delhi area suspended

Internet service in New Delhi area has been suspended. According to Delhi Police, 8-9 zones have been created in and around Jantar Mantar, with a senior IPS officer deployed in each zone.

Security has been heightened at Jantar Mantar in view of a call for protest by activists, political leaders and civil society representatives against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision and demanding accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.

Delhi Police has stepped up security in and around Jantar Mantar, Jai Singh Road, Ashok Road, Feroz Shah Road, Janpath Road. Traffic on these roads is affected besides Delhi Police is monitoring with drone cameras and social media is also being monitored by police.

11 metro stations closed

The entry and exit at Mandi House metro station are closed till further notice. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS are in force in New Delhi District and heavy police deployment in areas of Central Delhi, in view of a call for protest by activists, political leaders and civil society representatives against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision and demanding accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.

Traffic restrictions imposed at Jantar Mantar

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in and around Jantar Mantar. Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid affected stretches wherever possible, as traffic restrictions and regulated movement will be in place near Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on Friday.

This is in anticipation of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar by the AAP and student unions. They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged mass deletion of voters.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternate routes. At the same time, movement from Patel Chowk towards GPO will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points.Traffic on Tolstoy Marg will also be regulated or diverted, and commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible, the advisory said. Movement on Jantar Mantar Road will be restricted or diverted, and motorists have been asked to use alternate routes.

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