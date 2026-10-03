India men's hockey team secures historic back-to-back gold medals in Asian Games, beats Malaysia 5-1 in final

New Delhi:

India defended their Asian Games men’s hockey title and booked a direct ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with a dominant 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the gold medal match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. The win marks the first time in history that the Indian men’s team has captured back-to-back gold medals at the Asian Games.

In the match, India struck first in the 12th minute when skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner with a crisp drag-flick. Malaysia answered quickly two minutes later, as Shello Silverius brought down an aerial ball on the left flank and beat Suraj Karkera with a stunning half-volley to tie the match 1–1 before the first break.

India took the lead for good in the second quarter. Shilanand Lakra’s stickwork inside the circle won a penalty corner in the 23rd minute, allowing Jugraj Singh to step up and drill a low drag-flick into the corner to make it 2-1 heading into half-time.

The cushion grew in the 42nd minute after Mandeep Singh’s deflection off a penalty corner hit a Malaysian defender on the goal line. Hardik Singh stepped up to the resulting penalty stroke and sent the keeper the wrong way to push India ahead 3–1.

Any lingering hopes of a Malaysian comeback were put to rest in the 55th minute. Forward Abhishek drove into the circle from the right wing, and after a deflection landed the ball in front of goal, Shilanand Lakra pounced to tap it home from close range, extending the lead to 4-1.

That wasn’t the end of the show, though. Harmanpreet scored again in a minute later to win India the Asian Games.

India done with Asian Games 2026

With the win, India’s campaign at the Asian Games has come to an end. The contingent scripted a stunning comeback after a poor start and ended with 21 gold medals, 27 silver, and 37 bronze. With that, they are fourth on the overall medal tally, surprising Uzbekistan. Both countries have 21 gold medals, but India has won more silver medals. Now, that’s a comeback for the ages.

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