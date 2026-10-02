11 Delhi Metro stations closed today, Section 163 imposed; check traffic advisory before leaving home

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday issued a statement and said the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed till further notice: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi." The DMRC said the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.

Delhi Police denies permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police denied permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti and deployed additional security personnel in and around New Delhi on Thursday.

Section 163 imposed at Jantar Mantar area

Section 163 has also been imposed at Jantar Mantar area.The protest, which was called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS are in force in New Delhi District and heavy police deployment at Jantar Mantar, in view of a call for protest by activists, political leaders and civil society representatives against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision and demanding accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend protest

In the meantime, the police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, prompting heightened security arrangements in the area. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams at Jantar Mantar and other key points in New Delhi district. Apart from this, several barricades have been put up and additional personnel positioned at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations to regulate movement and prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources said.

The organisers are seeking the resignation or impeachment of Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming it raises questions over the protection of citizens' voting rights.

(Image Source : PTI)Section 163 has also been imposed at Jantar Mantar area

The tight security from Delhi Police comes a day after AISA national president Neha Bora, Bhushan and Jha announced the proposed gathering at a press conference. Bora said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police station about the gathering, including the expected turnout, timing and details of those responsible for organising it. Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also urged people on X to join the gathering and demanded Kumar's resignation. The proposed protest comes amid demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and civil society activists in Delhi over the functioning of the poll panel and the SIR exercise.

Also Read:

Delhi Metro video shows group bypassing AFC gates without paying fare, sparks concerns over rule violations