UAE declares flydubai flight incident an 'act of terror', hails pilot Smit Machchhar as hero

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday declared the flydubai incident was an "act of terrorism", a day after it ordered a probe into the matter. The remarks were made Anwar Gargash, who is an adviser to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) in Arabic, Gargash also hailed pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his efforts in averting a tragedy that helped in saving 174 lives. He said Machchhar's "professionalism and moral sense in the darkest circumstances" has turned him into a hero.

"The Indian pilot at 'Flydubai,' Smit Machchhar, deserves all appreciation. In confronting a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility. His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest circumstances make him a true hero," he said.

"Far from simplistic oversimplifications of what happened or adopting and promoting conspiracy theories, vigilance and caution remain necessary in confronting the dangers of extremism and terrorism," he added.

The UAE had earlier ordered a probe into the incident and constituted a team, comprising specialised members of the public prosecution. It had pointed out that the UAE has jurisdiction to investigate the incident, as it occurred on a flight that bears its flag and its laws "applies to crimes committed" aboard it.

Investigation on to find the motive

Investigators are now trying to find out the Omani co-pilot's motive that led him to make an attempt to crash the flight, which was carrying 174 people, that was travelling to Israel's Tel Aviv from the UAE. The co-pilot, whose identity has not be revealed, is currently in Saudi Arabia after the flight made an emergency landing there.

Israeli authorities, intelligence and security officials, have also arrived in Saudi Arabia to help with the investigation. However, the extent to which the Israelis are helping in the investigation is not clear, as Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have formal diplomatic ties.

Israel, is a week away from the anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 attack, had earlier said it had received no specific warning of attack.

"All possible scenarios, from terrorism to mental disorders, are being looked into. Nothing is ruled out for now," The Associated Press (AP) quoted an official as saying.

ALSO READ:

'Highest ideals of courage': Demands grow for Ashoka Chakra for flydubai hero Captain Smit Machchhar