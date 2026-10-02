Pargat Singh named Punjab Congress president days after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's resignation

The Congress on Friday appointed hockey legend Pargat Singh as its state unit chief for Punjab ahead of next year's assembly elections. This comes days after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigned from his position amid differences with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the party's leadership in the state.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Pargat Singh as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The Working Presidents and Chairpersons & Co-Chairpersons of various election related committees in Punjab, to continue as earlier," the party said in a statement.

Pargat Singh, a hockey player-turned-politician, is reportedly known for his closeness to Channi and Sachin Pilot, who is party's general secretary in-charge of Punjab. His appointment is seen as a message to the party cadre for the 2027 assembly elections through which the Congress is looking to return to power in Punjab.

Warring has congratulated Pargat Singh on his appointment and wished him success. "Congratulations to Sardar @PargatSOfficial ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee @INCPunjab," he said on X.

Warring's resignation and his attack on Pilot

Warring had resigned as Punjab Congress president on September 30 following differences with Channi over party's leadership in the state. In his resignation letter to the party brass, which he handed to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day, Warring said he has informed the leadership about the challenges the Congress faces in Punjab as well as its strengths.

Further, he thanked the party leadership for providing him a chance to serve as Punjab Congress president, assuring it that he would continue serving the party whenever it would require him.

But earlier on Friday, he targeted Pilot and indicated that he played a role in his resignation. Speaking to news agency ANI after meeting the party leadership in Delhi, Warring Pilot must have decided it was time to remove "Raja from the post"; although he noted he doesn't have proof to back his claim. Also, he said he would continue serving the party.

"Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post," Warring said. "I don't have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed... Otherwise, there is no specific issue."

Assembly elections are likely to be held in Punjab early next year.

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