Delhi Metro to start train services early on Sunday for students amid restrictions for BRICS Summit

New Delhi:

The DMRC on Friday said that the Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for examinations and commuters amid traffic restrictions for the BRICS Summit. In general, the metro services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays.

“To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026. Students and passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

Delhi Metro to operate with temporary restrictions at some stations

The DMRC said the Delhi Metro will continue to operate, although temporary restrictions at some stations or entry and exit gates may be imposed if required due to security considerations.

However, the DTC and city buses will also operate, but routes passing through the affected areas may be diverted, curtailed or regulated. Moreover, the autos, taxis and app-based cab services will continue to operate, even as their movement into the controlled or restricted areas and pick-up and drop-off arrangements may be affected.

Advisory issued for studnets appearing for UPSC, NDA, CDS

The students appearing for UPSC, NDA, CDS and other examinations have been advised to check their examination centres and routes beforehand, carry their admit cards and identification and leave sufficiently early.

The DMRC added that the early commencement of services on Sunday would help ensure smooth and timely travel for candidates appearing in examinations as well as the general public.

Delhi on high alert with tight security and traffic curbs

The DMRC also stated that the students and other passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly in view of the traffic restrictions in parts of the city during the summit, it added. Amid tight restrictions for BRICS Summit, the national capital is on high alert with tight security and temporary traffic curbs as India hosts top world leaders for the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam over the weekend.

The Delhi Police has deployed 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras across Delhi. With these security arrangement, the national capital is in a thick blanket of security for the two-day 18th BRICS Summit starting Saturday.

In this regard, Delhi Traffic Police clarified that there will be no shutdown of the city, but commuters should expect temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions on routes used by VVIP convoys.

Police said traffic will continue to move normally wherever security arrangements permit and the stoppages during the movement of foreign dignitaries will not have a fixed duration and vehicles will be released in phases depending on the security situation and prevailing ground conditions. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure maximum security for the visiting dignitaries while causing minimum inconvenience to the public.

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