Delhi Metro video shows group bypassing AFC gates without paying fare, raises concerns over rule violations

New Delhi:

A video showing several people bypassing the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at a Delhi Metro station without paying the fare is doing the rounds on social media. The clip has sparked fresh conversations about fare evasion and whether stricter enforcement is needed to discourage such violations on the network.

The video was shared on X by Divya Gandotra Tandon, who tagged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and urged the authorities to take action. Her post called for a stronger security presence at metro stations, arguing that repeated instances of fare evasion could encourage others to flout the rules.

Viral video sparks concern over fare evasion

The clip appears to show multiple individuals, seemingly travelling together as part of the same group or family, bypassing the AFC gates instead of paying the metro fare.

Sharing the video, Tandon urged the DMRC to increase the presence of Metro Police personnel at stations and take action against fare evasion. She also argued that allowing such incidents to go unchecked could normalise rule-breaking and place an unfair burden on passengers who pay for their journeys.

The post has since attracted attention online, with several users echoing similar concerns and calling for stricter monitoring to prevent repeat offences.

While the clip has fuelled discussion around fare evasion and enforcement on the Delhi Metro, India TV could not independently verify when or where the video was recorded, or the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Several Delhi Metro stations remain closed

Separately, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the temporary closure of several metro stations across the national capital due to heightened security arrangements amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to the DMRC, entry and exit were suspended at the affected stations from 7:30 am until further notice, while interchange facilities continue to remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The stations affected are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

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