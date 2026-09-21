Man appears to drink nearly a litre of mustard oil in viral video, viewers call it shocking and worrying

A video circulating on social media has left viewers baffled after showing a man in what appears to be a rural Indian setting drinking a large amount of yellow cooking oil straight from a plastic bottle. The man is seen standing beside an animal-drawn cart as he pours the oil directly into his mouth, with a significant amount spilling over his face and clothes.

The exact village where the clip was filmed, as well as the identity of the man and the original filmer, remain unknown. The video was posted by the X account rareindianclips, and there is no wider news coverage of the incident at present. The liquid appears to be cooking oil and is most likely mustard oil, although that cannot be independently confirmed from the video.

Video shows man drinking cooking oil straight from bottle

The short clip has drawn attention mainly because of the unusual way the man consumes the oil. Rather than using it as an ingredient, he appears to drink it directly from the bottle, taking in a large quantity while standing beside the animal-drawn cart.

The amount cannot be confirmed precisely from the footage, although some viewers have described it as roughly a litre. The video itself does not establish how much oil the man actually consumed or whether he experienced any health problems afterwards.

There is also no confirmed information about why he was drinking the oil, who the man is or where exactly the video was recorded.

Viewers react to unusual oil-drinking video

The unusual sight prompted a mix of disbelief, concern and dark humour in the comments. One viewer joked, "His entire digestive system is going to get fried and come out in the morning," while another simply asked, "What kind of guy is this, bro? He's drinking mustard oil." A third person reacted more cautiously, writing, "Man, that's insane! Hope he stays okay after that."

Some commenters compared the quantity with how people normally consume soft drinks. "We give up over a 250 ml cold drink, and bro chugged down 1 litre of oil like it was sherbet," one person wrote. Another said, "I swear I've never seen someone drink a litre of mustard oil in one go. That's next-level weird."

Others focused less on the shock factor and more on the possible health risks. "Brother, drinking 1 litre of oil is no joke. Seeing this is more worrying than surprising," one viewer wrote. Another commenter added, "That's seriously shocking, definitely not something to try."

What can happen if someone drinks a large amount of oil?

Cooking oil is an edible food product, so drinking it is not the same as swallowing a poisonous chemical. However, consuming a very large quantity can still cause problems, particularly if the oil enters the airways rather than the stomach. Liquids can be accidentally inhaled into the lungs during swallowing or vomiting, and aspiration can lead to lung inflammation or pneumonia. MedlinePlus notes that aspiration pneumonia can cause coughing, breathing difficulties and, in severe cases, respiratory failure.

There is also a specific concern with mustard oil if it is contaminated with argemone oil. Medical literature has linked adulterated mustard oil to epidemic dropsy, which can cause swelling, skin changes and, in severe cases, cardiac and respiratory problems. This does not mean the oil shown in the video was contaminated, and there is no evidence from the clip that the man consumed adulterated oil.

ALSO READ:

Schoolchildren get to pose with Lamborghinis at Hyderabad showroom, their excitement is too cute to miss