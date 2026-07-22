Employer pays Rs 4.25 lakh for driver's surgery, then calls him one thing that stuns doctor

New Delhi:

Respect at work isn't always about big titles or corner offices. Sometimes, it comes down to the way people are treated, especially when life takes an unexpected turn.

A story shared by heart surgeon Dr Prashant Mishra is striking a chord online for exactly that reason. While it began with an employer stepping in to pay for a driver's bypass surgery, it was a simple remark after the operation that the doctor says he will never forget.

Driver's surgery takes an unexpected turn

Dr Mishra recalled that a man employed as a driver came to him for bypass surgery. As the procedure at a private hospital would cost around Rs 4.25 lakh, he advised the family to consider a government hospital to make the treatment more affordable.

The following day, however, the patient's son informed him that the surgery would go ahead at a private hospital in Mumbai. The doctor later found out that the patient's employer had transferred the entire amount directly through RTGS, ensuring there would be no financial hurdle.

After the operation was completed successfully, Dr Mishra called the employer to share the good news and thank him for his support.

Employer's response leaves doctor speechless

During the conversation, the employer replied, "Thank you, Doctor, for taking such good care of my colleague."

The response caught Dr Mishra off guard, and he asked why he had referred to the patient as a colleague instead of his driver.

The employer explained, "He has been with me for 15 years, and I don't see him as just my driver. I work, and he works. We simply hold different roles in our daily life, but we work together. His job is different from mine, but we are colleagues."

Dr Mishra said those words left him "completely speechless." Reflecting on the experience, he urged people to treat domestic workers and staff members with the same dignity and respect as anyone else.

"Never look down on your domestic help or staff as mere 'servants.' They are the ones who keep our lives running smoothly, and they deserve equal respect and dignity," he wrote.

Internet applauds the employer's gesture

The story quickly resonated with people online, with many saying it was a powerful reminder that respect often means just as much as financial support.

One user shared that they had started investing regularly for their domestic helper so they would have a meaningful financial cushion after years of service, much like the retirement savings many salaried employees receive.

Another said society still has a long way to go when it comes to recognising the dignity of labour, adding that stories like these highlight the importance of treating every worker with respect.

A third person remarked that a little kindness, gratitude and dignity can make a lasting difference in people's lives.

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