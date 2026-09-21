Milk tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, locals rush with buckets and bottles

A tanker carrying milk overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Tawa village in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday afternoon. The accident took place at around 3 pm while the tanker was travelling towards Mumbai.

The tanker reportedly overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. As milk began spilling across the highway, a crowd gathered at the spot, with people seen using bottles, buckets and other containers to collect the milk.

Milk tanker overturns near Tawa village

The accident happened when the tanker was travelling towards Mumbai. The driver suffered minor injuries, while there was no information about any other casualties.

As soon as the tanker overturned, the milk inside began flowing onto the road, covering a section of the highway. Local villagers and motorists passing through the area gathered after seeing the milk spill.

Several people were seen filling bottles and other containers with the milk flowing across the road.

Milk spill causes traffic disruption

The overturned tanker led to traffic being affected on the Mumbai-bound side of the highway for some time. Cars, trucks and other vehicles remained on the road as the situation was dealt with.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and took charge of the relief work and traffic management. The damaged tanker was removed from the road, following which traffic gradually returned to normal.

Police are investigating the accident and looking into the circumstances that led to the tanker overturning.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway sees heavy traffic

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway is an important road route between Maharashtra and Gujarat and sees a large number of passenger and goods vehicles every day.

The tanker accident near Tawa village affected traffic on the route for some time, while the milk spilling across the highway drew local residents and passing motorists to the spot.

Reported by: Haneef

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