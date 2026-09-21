From Mumbai-style beats to Scottish bagpipes, Glasgow's Ganesh Utsav celebration goes viral | WATCH

The streets of Glasgow witnessed a vibrant celebration of culture, faith and community as the Glasgow Indians Association marked its 10th Annual Ganesh Utsav and Shobha Yatra 2026. What began as a traditional religious celebration turned into a colourful public spectacle, with the beats of Dhol Tasha filling the streets and large crowds joining in the festivities.

The celebration was organised by the Glasgow Indians Association and brought together elements of Indian and Scottish culture, creating a striking display of community spirit in the heart of Glasgow.

Dhol Tasha takes over Glasgow streets

The procession featured participants dressed in traditional Indian attire, including sarees and matching pink vests, as they danced and played large dhol drums through the streets. Orange flags were waved alongside Indian and Scottish national flags, adding to the visual energy of the celebration.

The atmosphere was further heightened by the sound of traditional Marathi devotional music, with the lyrics "Payal Naman Karuni Vandana... Gajanana..." playing during the procession.

The celebration also saw participants chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya!" as the procession moved through the city.

A glimpse of India in Glasgow

The celebrations brought together traditional Indian festive elements with the architecture and streetscape of Glasgow. The video begins with residents watching the procession from the windows of Glasgow's classic stone buildings before the colourful crowd moves through the streets below.

A participant dressed as Lord Ganesha was also seen walking through the procession, while marigold-coloured powder and petals added another layer of colour to the celebration.

The sight of people in traditional Indian clothing dancing to the rhythm of Dhol Tasha created a lively festive atmosphere.

Scottish bagpipers join the celebration

One of the more striking moments came when traditional Scottish bagpipers appeared alongside the Indian drummers.

The combination of Dhol Tasha beats, Scottish bagpipes, Indian flags and Scottish flags captured the cultural coming together that defined the event.

Rather than being limited to a private gathering, the celebration brought Indian traditions into the public streets of Glasgow, allowing the wider community to witness the festivities.

10 years of Ganesh Utsav and Shobha Yatra

The event marked the 10th annual Ganesh Utsav and Shobha Yatra organised by the Glasgow Indians Association. In its social media post, Studio Seven described the celebration as "10 Years. One Celebration. A Thousand Emotions", highlighting the journey from the first prayer to the energy of the Shobha Yatra.

The post said the celebration was more than an event and represented "faith, culture, tradition and togetherness". The procession showcased how Indian traditions continue to find a place within communities abroad, with Glasgow's Indian community bringing its festive traditions to the city's streets.

The combination of devotional music, Dhol Tasha, traditional attire, dancing, flags and Scottish cultural elements turned the 10th anniversary celebration into a colourful public expression of faith and community.

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