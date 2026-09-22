Villagers bid emotional farewell to monkey, recite Hanuman Chalisa during funeral | WATCH

A unique example of compassion and religious faith was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, where villagers gave a monkey a respectful farewell after it died following an illness. The monkey had been living in Badi Gudbheli village in the Malhargarh tehsil for the past few days. According to the villagers, the animal was unwell and eventually died. After learning about its death, villagers gathered and decided to give it a dignified farewell.

The monkey's body was respectfully decorated before a funeral procession was taken out through the village with a band playing in the background. A large number of villagers joined the procession and prayed for the animal's soul.

Villagers take out monkey's funeral procession

The incident took place in Badi Gudbheli village of Malhargarh tehsil in Mandsaur. The monkey had been staying in the village for several days and, according to locals, was suffering from an illness. Following its death, villagers came together and arranged a funeral procession. The body was decorated with respect and carried through the village as people gathered to bid farewell.

The procession was accompanied by band music, with a large number of villagers participating.

Hanuman Chalisa recited during final farewell

During the procession, villagers collectively recited the Hanuman Chalisa and prayed for the peace of the monkey's soul. The villagers said they regarded the monkey as a form of Lord Hanuman and therefore felt a deep sense of devotion and respect towards it. This belief led them to organise the final farewell with religious rituals and dignity.

The procession passed through the main routes of the village as residents joined in the prayers.

Villagers get emotional during funeral procession

Ram Katha speaker Manas Madhuri Sita Behan Ji was also present with the villagers during the final journey. She appreciated the sensitivity and spirit of service shown by the villagers. The atmosphere during the funeral procession turned emotional as residents came together to bid farewell to the animal. The villagers prayed to God to grant the monkey, whom they regarded as a devotee of Lord Hanuman, a place at His feet.

The incident has drawn attention as an unusual example of compassion towards an animal, with the visuals of the funeral procession also circulating on social media.

(Reported by Ashok Parmar)

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