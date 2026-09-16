Baby at a 'dhol-tasha' celebration? These Pune parents knew exactly what to do

A seemingly innocent parenting choice in a large crowd gathered for dhol tasha in Pune is being discussed widely on social media. Dhimahi Jain has uploaded a post appreciating parents who went that extra mile to ensure that their babies' ears were safe from the extremely loud music that was being played at FC Road, Pune.

In her X post, which Dhimahi Jain has posted, she described the situation at FC Road, Pune, where there was a large crowd had gathered. With the drum beats being played at an extremely loud volume, Jain saw many parents walking around with their babies. However, Jain thought that many of those parents did not seem to care about the intensity of the sound and the sensitivity of babies' ears.

What stood out to her was seeing another set of parents who had put proper headphones on their baby before entering the noisy gathering.

A small step that caught everyone's attention

"Dear new-age parents, that's what sensible parenting looks like," Jain wrote in her post, sharing her observation from the gathering.

The sounds from the dhol-tasha event were loud enough, in her opinion, to be heard from afar. In all the commotion and festivities, she noticed that there were many parents along with their babies.

One particular aspect that her post highlighted was the fact that the baby's ears were properly covered with headphones.

When taking a baby out to such a noisy event, it may become a concern for the parents to protect the baby's ears from any possible damage. As babies and young children are not able to express themselves, this becomes essential for the adults.

Why loud celebrations can be a concern for babies

Dhol-tasha performances, festive processions and other public celebrations can involve very loud and continuous sounds. While adults may be able to tolerate the noise for a period of time, babies can be more vulnerable to an overwhelming environment.

A baby's ears are also sensitive, and prolonged exposure to very loud sounds is something parents may want to avoid. Apart from the possible impact of excessive noise, a very loud environment can leave a baby distressed, frightened or uncomfortable.

This is why simple precautions, such as keeping some distance from speakers or drums, limiting the amount of time spent in a very noisy area and using suitable hearing protection, can make outings more comfortable for young children.

The viral post has sparked a parenting conversation

Jain's post was less about the celebration itself and more about the small precautions parents can take while attending crowded public events with babies.

Festivals and cultural gatherings are often family occasions, and parents may want their children to be part of those experiences. But bringing a baby to a noisy place does mean being aware of certain things that an adult might not think about.

It is thus the image of parents protecting a baby's hearing that attracted Jain's attention as an instance of consideration of a child's needs amidst the noisy celebration.

"It's what good parenting looks like," this was the conclusion of Jain regarding the message posted.

This particular case, however, is an example of how parenting in a public space requires many small decisions from parents. For example, choosing a place among the crowd or noticing that a baby needs quiet.

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