Canadian couple brings fruits, performs aarti at Indian neighbour's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

A Canadian couple's enthusiastic participation in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations has won hearts online. An adorable video shows how festivals can bring neighbours together across cultures. A video posted by Amol Kale from Oshawa, Ontario, captures his Canadian neighbours joining the celebrations with the same warmth and enthusiasm as the rest of the family and friends.

The couple can be seen dressed in traditional Indian attire as they take part in different parts of the festivities, from bringing fruit offerings for Lord Ganesha to participating in the evening aarti and sharing a traditional Indian meal.

Canadian neighbours arrive with fruit offerings

The video begins with an older man wearing a green kurta and white trousers walking into the house carrying a white plate filled with fruits.

He takes the offering towards the beautifully decorated shrine of Lord Ganesha, which has been adorned with flowers and lights.

As he explains his choice of fruits, he says, 'This is a pimento... apparently Ganesha likes heavy fruit like bananas, apples...' He then adds that he included oranges 'just to be on the safe side', before describing the pimento as a big one.

The simple moment captures how involved the neighbours had become in the celebrations and their genuine curiosity about the traditions surrounding the festival.

They join the evening aarti

The celebrations are carried forward with the couple performing evening aarti.

One can see the man and the woman, dressed in pink shirt, carrying metal plates that have oil lamps lit up in them, with devotional music playing in the background.

The inclusion of the couple into the ritual makes it all the more personal as the neighbours not only watch but are part of the celebration too.

The video shifts to yet another homely scene where everyone is having a traditional Indian dinner.

Festive gathering ends with a group photo

After the feast, the neighbors and their friends pose for photographs at the decorated shrine of Ganesha. The cheerful group embodies the essence of the celebration, with the Canadian couple joining the festive group among their Indian neighbors.

The video is accompanied by the title “When your neighbors are as excited as you are,” capturing the joy of the moment. Also in his Instagram post, Amol Kale mentioned how wonderful it was to have such neighbors who join in festive celebrations and continue to be interested in Indian culture.

He expressed that despite everything that is going on around in the world, such people could make you believe that there is some kindness left in the world and motivate people to spread it.

A celebration that brought neighbours closer

However, the video is not only about the rituals but also about the warmth that comes from the bonding of neighbours celebrating the occasion.

Starting with bringing the offerings and understanding the meaning behind the fruits, going all the way to participating in the aarti ceremony, enjoying the meals, and taking pictures, the Canadian couple managed to become an integral part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

The celebration in Oshawa gives us a heartwarming example of cultural exchanges taking place in the neighbourhood.

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