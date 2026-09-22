3 days, 3 cities and 3,020 kg of waste: Bittoo Tabahi's cleanup mission moves across NCR

Three days. Three cities. And thousands of kilos of waste pulled out of public spaces. Bittoo Tabahi's latest #CleanWithBittu journey has taken him from Delhi to Gurugram and Noida, turning a social media-led cleanup effort into a three-city drive around the Yamuna riverfront. The journey began in Delhi, where Bittoo and his team collected 585 kg of waste on September 20. A day later, the campaign moved to Gurugram's Khedki Daula, where another 2,435 kg of waste was removed with the participation of people who joined the drive.

By the third day, the campaign had reached Noida, with a cleanup planned at Yuva Shakti Ghat in Sector 94. But #CleanWithBittu is not Bittoo Tabahi's first cleanup effort. His work began with the Ajnar River in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, where he started documenting his efforts to remove waste and clean the river. The videos eventually brought wider attention to his work. Now, the same mission has travelled beyond Madhya Pradesh, with Bittoo taking it across Delhi-NCR as part of a three-day campaign linked to World Cleanup Day 2026.

Who is Bittoo Tabahi?

Bittoo Tabahi, whose real name is Surendra Singh Choudhary, is a young BSc student from Biaora, Madhya Pradesh. His cleanup efforts around the Ajnar River brought him attention on social media, where he shared videos of the work. What started as an effort around one river has now expanded into a larger public cleanup initiative, with #CleanWithBittu bringing people together across different locations.

Day 1, 585 kg of waste removed in Delhi

The three-day journey began on September 20 along the Yamuna riverfront in Delhi. Bittoo and his team collected 585 kg of waste, including flowers, puja material, plastic and other discarded items found around the ghat.

In his social media post, Bittoo thanked the people who joined the cleanup and also acknowledged Philip Morris for supporting the journey. The Delhi leg marked the beginning of the three-city drive, with Gurugram announced as the next stop.

Day 2, Gurugram removes 2,435 kg of waste

On September 21, the campaign moved to Khedki Daula in Gurugram. This time, the amount of waste collected was significantly higher. According to Bittoo's post, the team removed 2,435 kg of waste with the participation of people who joined the cleanup. He thanked everyone who came forward to contribute to the effort before announcing the next stop, Noida.

With the Delhi and Gurugram drives combined, the campaign had removed 3,020 kg of waste in two days.

Day 3, Bittoo Tabahi reaches Noida

For the third and final leg, #CleanWithBittu reached Noida. Bittoo announced a cleanup drive at Yuva Shakti Ghat, Sector 94, from 6 AM onwards, and invited people to join the effort to clean the Yamuna riverfront.

The Noida drive completed the three-city route, taking the campaign from Delhi to Gurugram and finally Noida.

From Ajnar River to Delhi-NCR

The three-day drive is an extension of the cleanup work that first brought Bittoo Tabahi attention in Madhya Pradesh. His efforts around the Ajnar River in Biaora were documented through social media, allowing people to follow the progress of his cleanup work. With #CleanWithBittu, that effort has now moved into a much wider setting. Across three days, Bittoo and his team took the campaign through three cities, while repeatedly calling on people to participate in the cleanup rather than simply watch it online.

From 585 kg of waste in Delhi to 2,435 kg in Gurugram, the campaign's first two days alone accounted for more than three tonnes of waste. The final stop in Noida brought the three-day journey to its last leg, keeping the focus firmly on the Yamuna and the public spaces around it.

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