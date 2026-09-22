Woman's SUV rolls back into another car in Delhi-NCR, dashcam video shows argument after collision

A video circulating on social media appears to show a woman driving a Hyundai Creta in Delhi-NCR when the car rolls backwards into another vehicle in a busy area. The footage, recorded by the other vehicle's camera, captures the collision and the argument that follows.

The exact circumstances of the incident are not independently confirmed. The account that appears to have shared the footage is believed to be the relevant one, but that too has not been independently verified. The Creta seen in the footage has registration number DL12CQ2116.

Creta rolls backwards into another vehicle

The footage from the other vehicle's camera shows the Creta ahead in traffic, with shipping containers visible around the area. The car appears to move backwards and eventually makes contact with the vehicle behind it.

The driver of the other vehicle can be heard trying to alert the woman, with repeated honking as the Creta moves towards his car. After the collision, the woman gets out and gestures while speaking to the man.

The footage appears to show her defending her actions during the argument, while the other driver tries to explain that his vehicle had been stationary. He can be heard saying, "Arre aapki gaadi peeche aayi hai, main ruka hua tha (Your car came backwards, I was stationary)."

Video shared widely on social media

The video has been shared from multiple accounts on X, where it has drawn attention to the incident and the argument that followed the collision.

Viewers have also discussed the usefulness of dashcams in road disputes, with some saying such footage can help establish what happened when drivers disagree over a collision. Others called for dashcams to become mandatory in India.

Any further action or developments in the matter will be added to the story as and when they emerge.

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