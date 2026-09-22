Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam beam with joy after winning National Awards for Article 370

It's a big day for Yami Gautam and her husband, Aditya Dhar. The couple took home two National Awards each for their 2024 film, Article 370. The couple arrived together on the red carpet, where Dhar also mentioned Dhurandhar. When the duo individually walked onto the stage to receive their awards, the one seated on the stage beamed with joy.

Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam cheer for each other

Aditya Dhar was invited to the stage to receive a National Award for Article 370 as the film's producer. Soon after, Yami Gautam was called to the stage. The actress won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370. Both received Rajat Kamal (silver lotuses).

Apart from this, Shashwat Sachdeva won the Best Music Direction award for Article 370. After he walked to the stage, he blew flying kisses at Dhar from the stage. He also composed music for Aditya Dhar's both Dhurandhar films.

What did Aditya Dhar say about Dhurandhar at National Award red carpet?

On the red carpet, Aditya Dhar said he hopes they will be talking about Dhurandhar at next year's National Film Awards, but added that today is about Article 370. Yami Gautam, who is making her debut as a National Award winner, called the honour the biggest recognition.

What Aditya Dhar said after winning three National Awards for Article 370

Reacting to Article 370 winning three National Awards, the Dhurandhar director thanked the jury for recognising the team's work. The statement read, "Winning THREE NATIONAL AWARDS for ARTICLE 370 is a moment that is difficult to put into words. It is humbling, deeply emotional and one that fills my heart with immense gratitude. When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction, to tell a story with honesty, courage and sincerity. To see that journey resonate with audiences across the country and now be recognised with the highest honour in Indian cinema, is truly overwhelming."

Expressing his gratitude, Aditya said, "My deepest gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this incredible recognition and to every single person who watched, supported, debated and believed in Article 370. Your love gave this film a life far beyond the screen."

The statement further added, "This honour belongs to our extraordinary director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose vision and conviction shaped every frame. To Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, for bringing such depth, strength and authenticity to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the soul of our storytelling. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose relentless hard work, passion and belief made the impossible possible. A heartfelt thank you to our partners at Jio Studios, especially Jyoti Deshpande, for standing by this film with unwavering faith and championing meaningful cinema."

Concluding the note, he wrote, "Awards are a celebration of what has been achieved, but they are also a reminder of the responsibility that lies ahead. This recognition strengthens our belief that stories told with honesty, conviction and purpose will always find their place. This is not the destination. It is a promise to keep pushing boundaries, to keep telling stories that matter and to create cinema that sparks conversations, stirs emotions and leaves a lasting impact. From the bottom of my heart... THANK YOU. This honour belongs to all of us."

Article 370 is currently streaming on Netflix.

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