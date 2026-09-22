PM Modi's two-day 'Chintan Shivir' with Cabinet from tomorrow, Viksit Bharat roadmap on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gather with his Council of Ministers for a two-day session named 'Chintan Shivir' in the national capital starting Wednesday to review the work underway and the roadmap laid out across ministries and government departments for the Viksit Bharat vision, sources said.

The formal meeting will focus on taking stock of work underway across the government, reviewing ongoing initiatives and identifying the next set of ideas, reforms and priorities towards making India a developed country by 2047, news agency ANI reported.