PM Modi's two-day 'Chintan Shivir' with Cabinet from tomorrow, Viksit Bharat roadmap on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gather with his Council of Ministers for a two-day session named 'Chintan Shivir' in the national capital starting Wednesday to review the work underway and the roadmap laid out across ministries and government departments for the Viksit Bharat vision, sources said.
The formal meeting will focus on taking stock of work underway across the government, reviewing ongoing initiatives and identifying the next set of ideas, reforms and priorities towards making India a developed country by 2047, news agency ANI reported.
The Viksit Bharat exercise has been underway since 2021. Ten Sectoral Groups of Secretaries were constituted to prepare the "Vision@2047" document along with short- and long-term roadmaps. Extensive consultations with various stakeholders were also held as part of the exercise.
Since then, the Council of Ministers has held eight presentations or discussions on different aspects of Viksit Bharat@2047.
Agenda of Chintan Shivir
The upcoming Chintan Shivir will take this process forward by bringing together work undertaken by the Groups of Secretaries, ministries and departments, the Cabinet Secretariat and NITI Aayog. Discussions will cover areas including reforms, ease of living, reduction of compliances and other governance priorities.
Government sources said the September 23-24 meeting will not be an isolated exercise, with further rounds of discussions expected to be held in the coming days.
Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly stressed the need to work towards making India a developed country by 2047. Various Union ministers have also held Chintan Shivirs to strengthen efforts towards achieving the goal.
PM Modi lays out 7 key reforms to achieve Viksit Bharat
In his address on India’s 80th Independence Day, PM Modi unveiled the ‘Saptadhara’ framework, outlining seven streams of strength that he said would drive the country’s next phase of growth.
- Manufacturing: Modi called for a major expansion of India’s manufacturing sector, saying the country must move beyond producing individual components and focus on manufacturing complete products.
- Agriculture and food security: Agriculture and food production form the second pillar of Saptadhara. Modi emphasised the importance of the farming sector in India’s development journey, saying agriculture and food security would remain central to the country’s economic growth.
- Technology and innovation: Modi said the world is entering an era increasingly driven by data centres, robotics and emerging technologies. He stressed the need for India to strengthen its capabilities and position itself as a global technology hub.
- Gati Shakti: The fourth stream focuses on infrastructure and connectivity. Modi said roads, highways and expressways would continue to receive greater attention, given their role in boosting trade, improving logistics and strengthening businesses.
- Raksha Shakti: The fifth pillar focuses on defence and military self-reliance. Modi called for strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and reducing India’s dependence on imports.
- Green energy: Green energy is the sixth stream of the Saptadhara framework. Modi said innovation in clean energy technologies would be crucial to meeting India’s future energy requirements while ensuring environmental sustainability.
- Soft power: The final pillar is India’s soft power. Modi highlighted the country’s cultural influence beyond its borders, pointing to yoga, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming, digital content and the wider creative industry as key components of India’s global cultural reach.
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PM Modi reaffirms Viksit Bharat goal for 2047 in Independence Day speech, calls it India's 'grand dream'