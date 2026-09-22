Main accused Nandan Yadav injured in 'half encounter' in Jamui minor harassment case

Jamui:

In a major development in the Jamui minor harassment case, the main accused, Nandan Yadav, was injured in a reported 'half encounter' with Bihar Police on Tuesday (September 22). The accused was shot in the leg during the incident. The horrific incident took place on September 19, when the girl and boy were allegedly harassed by a group of men on a roadside.

Yadav had harassed the minor students. He had managed to evade arrest until now, but the police finally tracked him down and shot him in the leg.

According to police, Nandan Yadav is also allegedly involved in the illegal trade of sand and liquor.

Police brought the second accused to the hospital and took him to the same emergency room where Nandan Yadav is undergoing treatment.

Three minors held

The incident in Jamui sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced online showing anti-social elements thrashing a youth and molesting a girl. Following the public outcry, Jamui police registered an FIR and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), detaining three minors so far.

Earlier, Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal had told reporters that the SIT, headed by a woman officer, was conducting raids to arrest all the culprits.

The FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS, and steps have been initiated for the "takedown of the video", the police said.

What happened in Jamui?

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of September 19 when the minor boy and girl, who are friends and attend the same coaching institute, were returning after their classes. The two had stopped in the area to take photographs when a group of youths allegedly intercepted them. The group allegedly assaulted and harassed the two minors. The girl was allegedly subjected to indecent behaviour, while the boy was also confronted and assaulted. The incident was recorded on video, and the footage subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the matter to the attention of the police. Police said the victims had not initially approached them with a complaint. The case came to light after the video gained traction online, following which investigators traced the minors with the help of a vehicle registration number visible in the footage.

The incident sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced online. The video in question, which purportedly shows the two being harassed by a group of people, has drawn criticism on social media as well as from political leaders.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Women's Commission has sought a detailed report from the district administration on the incident, which has triggered criticism of the BJP-led government over the safety of women and girls.

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