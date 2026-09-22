India avoid humiliation against Japan, scrape through by barest of margins to lift Suzuki Cup

New Delhi:

In what was expected to be a milestone game for the Indian batters, Japan’s bowlers and the conditions came out of the syllabus and put the visitors under enormous pressure in the first innings. Notably, the match was heavily delayed due to the rain and wet outfield, but after thorough inspection, a five-over match was arranged at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto.

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and, interestingly, opted to bat first. This marked the first instance when a full-member captain won the toss and elected to bat in a five-over contest. Iyer highlighted that they wanted to capitalise with the bat and take control of the innings, but that didn’t happen. Not even close.

The first ball itself caught Sanju Samson by surprise as it turned heavily. The keeper-batter understood the challenge but didn’t change his approach. He hit a boundary on the fourth ball, before taking a single in the fifth. It allowed Abhishek Sharma to arrive at the crease. Now, despite batting on a tricky surface, the southpaw wanted to go for the glory shot straightaway and it resulted in him registering a golden duck.

Two balls later, Samson too made his way back to the pavilion, having scored nine runs. The Indian team felt the pressure, but the conditions were such that there was no room for significant improvement. Captain Shreyas Iyer tried to keep the scoreboard ticking, but there was little to no support from the other end. Ishan Kishan, who batted at number three, departed, scoring only three runs.

Shreyas too made 16. With that, India posted 32 runs in the first innings. For Japan, Charlie Hara-Hinze was highly effective, picking up two prized wickets of Abhishek and Shreyas.

Tense second innings for India

With only 33 runs to chase, Japan were always in the contest. Axar Patel, bowling the first over, delivered well, leaking just two runs. Washington Sundar picked up the wicket of Ibrahim Takahashi in the second over and that was expected to put Japan on the backfoot, but it wasn’t the case.

They were struggling to make an impression, but Ravi Bishnoi’s poor third over brought the hosts back into the contest. The spinner leaked 10 runs and with that, Japan needed only 15 runs in two overs, which was pretty much gettable.

Washington Sundar came back to bowl the fourth over and that’s when he picked the prized wicket of Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming. He departed for 12 runs, but the match was still very much on.

Eight runs were required in the final over as India were put under tremendous pressure. Axar returned to bowl his second and he conceded only one run in two balls. Then, he bowled back-to-back wides, but the all-rounder didn’t shy to lash out at the umpire for calling the second one wrong.

Shreyas immediately pointed out the mistake and then the umpires had a chat with one another and interestingly, the decision was reversed. Japan then scored three runs off three balls and suffered a defeat by just two runs. India, in the meantime, would be delighted to escape an embarrassment, which looked very much possible at one stage.

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