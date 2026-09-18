'It's not allowed': Indian man stuns Belgian couple with unexpected warning, turns out it was a compliment

An Indian traveller's attempt at giving a Belgian couple a playful compliment turned into a funny little language mix-up after they initially failed to understand what he meant. The exchange, shared on Instagram by Piyush Bajaj, starts with the man approaching the couple and confidently telling them, "It's not allowed."

The woman looks puzzled and asks, "Allowed?" The Indian man repeats, "It's not allowed" leaving the foreign man visibly stunned. Then comes the actual punchline. The Indian man completes his sentence, saying, "To look this good as a couple."

Indian man tries to explain the compliment

At that point, it seems like the couple might get the joke, but the compliment still does not quite land. The woman asks, "To look?" The Indian man repeats himself, "To look this good as a couple."

Still confused, the woman says, "Excuse me, I don't understand."

The conversation then takes a slightly different turn. The Indian man asks the couple where they are from, and they tell him they are from Belgium. He then takes out his phone to translate the sentence so they can understand the compliment in their own language.

The couple reveals that their language is French. Once they read the translated sentence, the confusion finally disappears. They heave a sigh of relief and break into a hearty laugh, seemingly realising that the man's "it's not allowed" line was simply a playful way of telling them they looked great together. Until then, the phrase may have sounded to the couple as though he was saying that something was actually prohibited.

The travellers find another way to connect

The conversation does not end with the joke. The foreign man says something in Indonesian, apparently trying to form another connection with the Indian traveller.

The Indian man then reveals that he is not Indonesian but Indian. He also tells the couple that he is travelling too, giving the brief encounter another common thread between them.

The whole exchange has since drawn plenty of amused reactions online, with viewers enjoying the man's attempt to turn a simple compliment into a memorable interaction.

Some commenters praised the warmth and charm of the exchange, while others pointed out the language barrier that made the joke much harder to explain. One viewer summed up the moment by imagining just how awkward it must be to explain both a compliment and a joke through translation.

Here are some of the reactions, reworded to convey the same sentiment:

"Bro, this is genuinely so good."

"Bhai, great work. Winning hearts with kindness and charisma."

"Imagine having to explain both the compliment and the joke to someone."

"Not everyone who looks foreign necessarily speaks English."

"That translation made the whole moment even funnier."

"The way they finally understood and started laughing was too good."

"He turned a simple compliment into such a wholesome interaction."

"The joke was worth the translation struggle."

"The language barrier made this even more entertaining."

"That was such a smooth compliment once they finally understood it."

A simple compliment, a language barrier and a lot of laughter made the encounter unexpectedly memorable.

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