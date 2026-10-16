Pakistani Hindu makes heartfelt appeal for Ramayana release in the country: 'As a Sanatani, I really...'

A Hindu man living in Pakistan has appealed for the upcoming film Ramayana to be released in the country, saying lakhs of Hindus there want to watch it on the big screen. In an Instagram video, Manoj Moolchandani urged Sony Entertainment to consider bringing the film to Pakistani cinemas, even if only its English version could be released.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is the film's global distributor outside India, while the project is being produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations. Moolchandani said he would prefer a Hindi release but would welcome the English version too. He also acknowledged that strained relations between India and Pakistan could make a release difficult.

What did the man say about Ramayana?

In his appeal, Moolchandani said there are "lakhs of Hindus here in Pakistan who want to watch this movie on big screen" and asked Sony to consider a release in the country. Acknowledging that Sony was not the film's original producer, he said, "I know you guys are not the real producer of this movie. This movie belongs to Bollywood, but since you guys are distributing the film globally in English version, if you can release the same English version of this in Pakistan as well, that would be great because I really want to watch this movie on a big screen."

He explained that relations between the two countries could stand in the way of a release, saying, "And since Pakistan and India's relation are not really great, and we cannot have this movie released in Pakistan because of the conflict that we are going through right now."

But he made it clear that the chance to watch the film in a cinema would mean a great deal to him. "But as a Hindu, as a Sanatani, I really want to watch this movie on a big screen, and if there is any chance that you guys can release the English version of this in Pakistan as well, then that would be great. But if you can release the Hindi version, that would be the best thing to do actually. I hope you guys understand this thing," he said.

Sony's role as the film's international distributor makes it a relevant company to approach about an overseas theatrical release. However, its global distribution arrangement does not confirm that the film will be released in Pakistan, and no specific release there has been confirmed in the information available.

How did social media users react?

Moolchandani's appeal drew supportive responses from users, some of whom said they would also request a release in Pakistan. One user wrote, "We Indian Hindus will request for you guys."

Another commenter suggested that the film could perform exceptionally well at the Pakistani box office, writing, "This actually has the potential to break every record in Pakistan."

The conversation also moved beyond religious identity, with some users arguing that the film could appeal to audiences from different backgrounds. One Muslim user said they wanted the film to be released too, partly because of its intended global audience and their admiration for Ranbir Kapoor. "I also want that, even being a Muslim, because this movie is made for a global audience, not only for the Hindu community. By the way, I am a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor and his craft. That's also a reason I want this to happen. I want to see his magical eyes on the big screen," the user wrote.

Another commenter felt Pakistani Muslims could also find the film interesting, saying, "I think even Pakistani Muslims would like this movie, because it is actually very fascinating."

The responses showed support for the idea of a Pakistani release, with several users highlighting the film's potential to attract viewers beyond the Hindu community.

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