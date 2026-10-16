US man skips traffic by flying to work every day, but there's no plane involved

For most people, getting to work means setting an alarm, grabbing the car keys and preparing to spend some time in traffic. Jacob Hutzler, an air traffic controller in the US, has a rather different morning routine. He straps on a paramotor, takes off from outside his home and flies through the sky to the airport where he works.

Hutzler recently gave people a look at his unusual commute in a video shared on Instagram. The clip follows him from the moment he steps out of his house with his flying gear to his eventual landing at the airport, making what is usually an ordinary journey to work look anything but.

How he flies his paramotor to work

The video begins with Hutzler stepping outside his home, ready for the journey. Rather than getting into a car, he lays out his parachute, secures the paramotor and checks that everything is in place for take-off. A short running start later, he is airborne.

The footage then switches to his point of view as he climbs higher, with the ground stretching out below him. Another shot captures him steering the paramotor as he makes his way towards work. At one point, Hutzler even crosses his legs and appears to relax mid-flight, giving the impression that this is all part of a fairly normal morning for him.

His journey eventually brings him towards the airport, where he makes a smooth landing. And just like that, his commute is complete.

Explaining the routine in the caption, Hutzler wrote, "Here's how I fly my Paramotor to work as an Air Traffic Controller."

Internet reacts to his unusual commute

The video drew plenty of amused reactions, with viewers having fun imagining what everyday commuting problems might look like when you're travelling through the air instead.

One person joked that rising fuel prices were making this kind of commute increasingly appealing. Another imagined Hutzler telling his boss he was late because of heavy aerial traffic and birds in the sky.

Others were simply impressed by the whole thing. One viewer called it the coolest commute to work they had ever seen.

For anyone used to crawling through traffic every morning, Hutzler's journey is certainly a different way to start the working day.

ALSO READ:

She is 30, he is 75: UP woman's love story with man 45 years older goes viral, wedding expected after Navratri