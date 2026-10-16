She is 30, he is 75: UP woman's love story with man 45 years older goes viral, wedding expected after Navratri

A 30-year-old blogger from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, is preparing to marry a 75-year-old man, and the 45-year age gap between them has got social media talking. Pictures and videos from their engagement ceremony have been doing the rounds online, turning their relationship into a talking point.

Reena, who creates content for social media, is engaged to Ram Sagar, 75. The couple reportedly got engaged around six days ago, but it was the photographs from the ceremony that brought their story into the spotlight. With questions and reactions pouring in online, Reena has made her position clear: she is happy with her decision and the age difference is not a concern for her.

Reena says age gap is not a problem

As their engagement pictures continue to circulate, Reena has confirmed that she plans to go ahead with the marriage. She has said she is happy with Ram Sagar and does not see the 45-year difference between them as an obstacle to their relationship.

The couple's story has drawn attention largely because of the difference in their ages. But despite the chatter online, Reena has maintained that she is comfortable with the relationship and intends to marry him. Their story has also become a reminder of how quickly a personal milestone can turn into a public conversation once photographs find their way on to social media.

Couple met a year ago, wedding expected after Navratri

According to the couple, they first met around a year ago and eventually fell in love. Their relationship has since moved towards marriage, with the engagement taking place recently.

The wedding is expected to happen after Navratri, although the couple have not yet finalised a date. Until then, their engagement pictures are likely to keep drawing curiosity from social media users, many of whom have been discussing the age gap. For now, the couple appear focused on taking the next step in their relationship, with the wedding date still to be announced.

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