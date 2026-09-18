'Japan is living in 2057': Indian vlogger shows futuristic public toilet with voice-controlled features

Japan's technology often finds its way into everyday life, and one Indian travel vlogger's recent experience with a public toilet has given social media another glimpse of that futuristic approach. The vlogger shared a video of a touch-free, voice-controlled toilet in Japan, showing features that allow users to operate different functions without physically touching them.

Sarthak Sachdeva shared the video on Instagram, where he documented his experience in Hindi. From giving voice commands to control the sink to playing music while using the toilet, the features left him impressed. "You can play music while using it. Japan is living in 2057," Sachdeva wrote while sharing the clip.

How the voice-controlled toilet works

Sachdeva begins the video by explaining what he is about to show. "Today, I'll show you how futuristic a public toilet in Japan is," he says before giving his first command: "Hi, toilet. Please turn on the sink."

The video then cuts to the exterior of the public toilet, where Sachdeva shows that users have to scan a QR code on their phone to use it.

He goes on to point out the range of voice commands displayed for the toilet. "Bro, I mean, just by your voice control, there are so many commands written here, so that you can use the entire toilet without touching it," Sachdeva explains.

He then demonstrates another feature, saying, "Hi, toilet. Please play music. Bro, I mean, you can even give commands for more pressure and less pressure. I've never seen anything like this in my life. And truly, Japan is living in the future."

The video gives viewers a look at how technology has been incorporated into an everyday public facility, with Sachdeva particularly impressed by the touch-free controls and entertainment options.

Internet reacts to Japan's futuristic toilet

The video quickly drew reactions from viewers, many of whom were impressed by the technology on display.

"Wow, this is seriously impressive," one person commented.

Another wrote, "This is genuinely amazing to see."

A third user brought some gaming humour into the comments, writing, "We got a public toilet Rickroll before GTA 6."

Someone else said, "Using a toilet like this must be such a fun experience."

Another viewer was impressed by how much technology had been packed into an ordinary public facility, commenting, "Japan really knows how to make everyday things feel futuristic."

"Imagine having all these controls without needing to touch anything," another user wrote.

The comments largely centred on the novelty of the experience, with viewers reacting to the combination of voice controls, music and touch-free operation. For Sachdeva, though, the takeaway was simple: "Japan is living in the future."

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