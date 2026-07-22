Delhi child throws stone at sleeping stray dog as parents walk away, viral clip leaves internet disappointed

New Delhi:

A video from Delhi's Connaught Place has gone viral after capturing a moment that many viewers found upsetting. The clip shows a child throwing a stone at a stray dog that was peacefully sleeping on a pavement, sparking conversations online about kindness towards animals and the importance of teaching empathy from a young age.

What has drawn the strongest reaction, however, is not just the child's action but the response of the adults accompanying him. Many social media users questioned why the behaviour appeared to go unchecked, saying such moments offer an opportunity to teach compassion.

Child throws stone at sleeping stray dog

The video, shared on X, shows a stray dog asleep on the pavement, quietly resting and not disturbing anyone. As a family walks past, a young child picks up a stone and throws it at the animal.

The dog immediately wakes up in shock, while the child continues walking away. The adults with the child also walk on, a moment that has become the focus of much of the discussion online.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

The clip quickly gained attention on social media, with many users saying children are not born cruel and that kindness towards animals is something they learn through guidance at home.

Several people said incidents like this highlight the role parents play in shaping a child's behaviour. According to many commenters, situations like these should be used to teach empathy and responsibility rather than being ignored.

Others pointed out that stray animals are often subjected to unnecessary harassment despite posing no threat. They said children should be encouraged to treat all living beings with respect and understand that animals can also experience fear and pain.

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