Schoolchildren get to pose with Lamborghinis at Hyderabad showroom, their excitement is too cute to miss

A simple visit to a Lamborghini showroom turned into a memorable moment for two schoolchildren after the owner invited them inside and let them pose with the luxury cars. The Instagram video, shared by Hyderabad-based businessman Nishant Saboo, captures the children's excitement as they get a closer look at the cars.

The two children, dressed in school uniforms, are first seen being clicked with a Lamborghini outside the showroom. A staff member can be seen taking their pictures as they pose beside the car. The owner then invites the children inside, where another Lamborghini is parked. They pose for more pictures, trying out different poses as they take in the experience. Their excitement is hard to miss.

Children pose with Lamborghini cars

The video shows the staff member clicking pictures of both children as they stand beside the cars. The boy and girl appear completely fascinated by the vehicles, with their cheerful expressions making the moment even more endearing.

Before leaving, the children also make sure to get a closer look at the Lamborghini. Out of curiosity, the boy and girl are seen touching the car's tyre, seemingly keen to experience the car for themselves. Their smiles throughout the visit have also caught the attention of viewers.

Saboo, who has a Lamborghini showroom in Hyderabad, added another sweet touch in his caption. He wrote that he would give the children a ride in a Lamborghini when they visit the showroom next time.

Internet reacts to the wholesome moment

The video has drawn praise for the showroom owner's gesture, with viewers particularly touched by how excited the children appeared to be.

One user hoped the children would one day go from admiring such cars to owning one themselves.

Another praised Saboo for giving them an experience they may remember for a long time.

"This is so wholesome. Moments like this can make children dream bigger," a user wrote.

Praising Saboo, another commenter wrote that his mother must be proud of him for helping create such special moments for children.

"Such a warm gesture. It shows how a small act of kindness can make someone's day truly special," another person commented.

For the two children, it was more than just a showroom visit, it was a little moment they may remember for years.

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