Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where does India stand after winning historic gold in women's hockey?

The Indian contingent put forth some incredible performances on the 13th day of the ongoing Asian Games 2026. Winning as many as 6 gold medals in a single day, the nation jumped up to fifth place in the medal standings and looked set for a brilliant end to their campaign at the event.

It is worth noting that the day began with India women’s recurve archery team scripting history as they defeated South Korea in the final to bring home the first gold medal of the day. This was followed by ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeating China's Bao Ziyi in the women’s 75 kg boxing final.

Furthermore, shortly after Lovlina’s gold, Parveen Hooda won the gold medal in the women’s 65 kg boxing final as well, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen in the summit clash. Additionally, Ankush Panghal brought home yet another medal in boxing, as he defeated South Korea’s Kim Min-seong in the men’s 80 kg boxing final to bring home India’s 14th gold medal of the Asian Games 2026.

This was followed by a gold medal in freestyle wrestling. In one of the most historic comebacks, Sujeet Kalkal won the gold in men’s 65 kg freestyle, defeating Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev, raising India’s gold medal tally to 15 at the Games.

The day ended with the Indian women’s hockey team scripting history. Taking on China in the much-awaited final, Team India registered a 1-0 victory, handing China a hefty loss and winning gold. It is worth noting that the women’s hockey team won gold after 44 years and also secured a quota at the LA28 Olympics as well.

Asian Games medal tally:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total medals 1. China 162 81 73 316 2. Japan 72 83 85 240 3. South Korea 33 39 62 134 4. Uzbekistan 20 23 22 65 5. India 16 25 35 76 6. Iran 15 17 13 45 7. Thailand 15 11 17 43 8. Kazakhstan 12 21 44 77 9. Bahrain 11 5 6 22 10. Malaysia 9 5 16 30

Also Read:

Team India scripts history, defeats China in women's hockey final to clinch Asian Games' gold after 44 years