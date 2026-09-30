Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets senior citizens, says 'happy to see smiles on your faces'

The Senior Citizens Kesari Club and Punjab Kesari organised a special event, Hamari Sanskriti Hamara Andaz, at Kamani Auditorium in Delhi, celebrating senior citizens and recognising those working for their welfare. The Senior Citizens Kesari Club was founded on October 1, 2004, by Punjab Kesari Group Director Kiran Chopra. Over the past 22 years, the club has worked across several states to support senior citizens and help them lead a dignified and fulfilling life.

Speaking at the event, Kiran Chopra spoke about the club's journey and its work for the elderly. The programme also showcased the enthusiasm and talent of senior citizens, with couples in their 80s and 90s taking part in dance performances. The event began with a Ganesh Vandana, followed by dance performances by senior citizens associated with the club. One of the highlights was an 80-year-old woman popularly referred to as the "Dancing Dadi", who entertained the audience with her performance on Piya Tose Naina Laage Re. A couple's dance performance also drew applause from the audience.

The programme also honoured not only senior citizens but people who have played an important role in caring for and supporting the elderly. Awards were presented in categories including Best Son, Best Branch, Best Father-in-Law and Best Grandmother. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the awards for Best Branch and Best Grandmother, while Sangeeta Jaitley presented the Best Son award. Raj Khurana, wife of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, was also honoured with the Best Grandmother award.

The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sangeeta Jaitley, Bansuri Swaraj, Ashish Sood, Sonal Mansingh and several other prominent personalities.

CM Rekha Gupta highlights Delhi government's initiatives for senior citizens

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Kiran Chopra for bringing together senior citizens and providing them with a platform to stay active and happy. "I saw so many smiling and cheerful faces of senior citizens gathered together. I thank Kiran Chopra ji for keeping so many elderly people happy. She has their blessings with her," Gupta said at the event.

She said it was uncommon to see so many smiling faces at a social-service event and highlighted initiatives being undertaken by the Delhi government for senior citizens.

Gupta said the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana had been implemented for people above the age of 70, under which eligible senior citizens would receive free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative. She also spoke about the Vayo Anand Yojana, under which senior citizens' organisations receive financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per month.

The Chief Minister further said the government was planning to introduce a new course under its skill centres focused on serving senior citizens. Gupta also said the Delhi government could consider setting up old-age homes and suggested that Kiran Chopra could play a role in running such a facility. "If someone comes forward to run an old-age home for us, who could be better at running it than Kiran ji?" Gupta said.

Also Read:

CM Rekha Gupta hails power of 'double-engine govt' as Amit Shah inaugurates Delhi's Barapullah Phase-3