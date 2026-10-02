Delhi Police busts gang using Goldy Brar's name for extortion, four arrested

North Delhi Police has busted a gang allegedly using gangster Goldy Brar's name to make extortion calls to contractors and businessmen in Delhi-NCR. Four people, including alleged shooters and key members of the gang, have been arrested, police said.

The arrests came before the gang could allegedly carry out a planned firing at Praveen Jain, a contractor associated with the BJP in North Delhi. According to police, shooters had already reached Delhi and preparations for the attack were underway when the key accused were arrested.

Gang allegedly used Goldy Brar's name for extortion

Police said the gang would get calls made from Dubai to contractors and businessmen in Delhi-NCR using a voice resembling that of Goldy Brar. The calls were allegedly made through a contact of the gang in Dubai, with the accused using the gangster's name to threaten their targets and demand money.

Apart from Praveen Jain, a businessman from Rohini was also allegedly targeted with an extortion demand of Rs 1 crore.

Shooters had reached Delhi before arrests

Police said the gang had allegedly gone beyond making threats and had arranged shooters to carry out the attack on Jain. The shooters had reportedly already reached Delhi, with one of them allegedly having completed preparations for the firing.

Weapons were allegedly procured from an arms dealer in Gujarat and sent to Uttar Pradesh before being arranged for the planned attack, police said.

Four arrested, Dubai-based mastermind identified

The North Delhi Police team, led by DCP Niharika Bhatt, arrested four accused, including alleged gang members and shooters. The arrested suspects include Arif, Anif and Momen.

Police has also identified an alleged mastermind who is currently in Dubai and is suspected of being linked to the extortion operation.

The police action came before the planned firing could take place, with further details expected at a press conference by DCP Niharika Bhatt at 11.30 am. Police is expected to release visuals of the accused and the weapons allegedly recovered in the case.

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