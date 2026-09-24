Goldy Brar gang operative wanted in more than 11 serious cases arrested in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad :

An operative of the gangster Goldy Brar gang was arrested in a joint operation by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Rural Special Operations Group (SOG), and Delhi Police, the officials said on Thursday. Aarif, alias 'Pistol', a notorious operative belonging to the Goldy Brar gang, was held from the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in a late-night operation.

Operative wanted in more than 11 serious cases

According to the Crime Branch, the accused was wanted in connection with more than 11 serious cases, including attempted murder, firing, and extortion. He was arrested following intelligence-based operations carried out across multiple locations.

According to the investigation, Arif was allegedly an important operational link for the syndicate. He allegedly helped make threatening calls through Dubai on behalf of Goldy Brar and assisted in running a large-scale extortion racket.

The accused had allegedly been frequently changing locations and concealing his identity to evade tracking by agencies across multiple states, the officials said.

His arrest is being seen as a significant breakthrough in disrupting the gang's extortion network and tracing its flow of funds. Joint interrogation is underway to identify his local associates and financial network, officials said.

This gangster was wanted by the Special Cell Delhi in a big organised extortion racket run by Goldy Brar.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar, alias Satinderjit Singh, is based in Canada now and is involved in many extortion activities by his gang. He hails from Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. Goldy Brar is the main kingpin in the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. In 2024, India designated Goldy a 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to reports, Brar had gone to Canada on a student visa and is believed to be currently in the United States.

The Punjab government had also issued newspaper advertisements announcing cash rewards ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for credible information regarding 28 fugitive criminals, including the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Earlier in July, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had announced a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Goldy Brar, who is wanted for his alleged role in the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group.

In a post on X, the FBI said, "The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada."

The agency said Singh has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India, and Mexico.

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